Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

An 11 month old boy tragically fell into a water container in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, leaving him in critical condition. After being found without a pulse, emergency responders performed CPR and rushed him to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Medical professionals cautioned that if he regains consciousness, he may not recover fully.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 21, when a rescue team from Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation received an alert about the accident at a village in Hua Thale subdistrict. The team coordinated with Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital’s medical responders and quickly proceeded to the scene.

They arrived at an unnumbered abandoned house where they found a 76 year old great-grandmother holding her 11 month old great-grandson and crying inconsolably. The child had no pulse, prompting the team to administer CPR before transporting him urgently to the hospital.

In tears, the great-grandmother recounted that the child is her great-grandson, the son of her granddaughter who was unprepared for motherhood. After his birth, the child was entrusted to her care, and they lived together with her husband in the abandoned house without electricity and water, relying on whatever they could manage.

Before the accident, she observed the boy playing in water containers lined up in front of their home. She scolded him and slapped his hand to stop him from playing there and then went inside, with her great-grandson following.

“While I was looking for things and a yellow bucket to store water, I assumed he was playing. After half an hour, I couldn’t find him. I called out for him but there was no response. Eventually, I found him headfirst in a black water container. I quickly lifted him onto my shoulder and patted his back to get the water out, not knowing how long he had been in the water.”

Water accident

The great-grandmother also shared that her great-grandson often played with water in the containers, using a scoop to splash around. She would regularly scold him, hitting his hand to deter him.

He was an energetic child, always running and playing, full of joy and a love for dancing. They used the water in the containers, sourced from neighbours every two to four days, for laundry and dishwashing, reported KhaoSod.

“Every morning before my husband left for work, he would kiss our great-grandson. Witnessing him drowning was heartbreaking. The doctors have informed us that he stopped breathing for a significant time, resulting in severe conditions.

If he wakes, he may not return to normal, possibly becoming disabled or in a permanent coma. Despite this, my only hope is that he survives, regardless of any disabilities or conditions he might have.”

