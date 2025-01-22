Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Photo by Molly Blackbird via Unsplash

A news Facebook page claimed to have received complaints from three followers alleging that a Thai actress swindled them out of 20 million baht and used the name of a Thai politician to threaten them into remaining silent.

The Facebook page, Big Kren, publicly reported the complaints it received from the three people yesterday, January 20. According to the page, the actress borrowed a total of over 20 million baht from these three and tried to avoid repaying the debt by invoking the name of a prominent Thai politician.

Advertisements

One of the victims stated that the actress first borrowed money from her in 2023. She lent the actress money on four occasions: 800,000 baht, 2.2 million baht, 2.8 million baht, and 3 million baht.

The victim said she had been attempting to recover her money since November 2023, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

The actress reportedly claimed that she did not borrow the money for herself but that a politician had asked her to seek the funds on his behalf. She added that the politician failed to repay the money, leaving her unable to reimburse the victim.

The victims also shared screenshots of conversations between themselves and the actress on the Facebook page. In one of the conversations, the actress assured the victim that she would repay the money as soon as she received earnings from 88.

The page and netizens speculated that 88 might refer to an illegal gambling website or an illicit lottery platform in which the actress allegedly had a stake.

Advertisements

The page further revealed abbreviations of the actress’s name, prompting Thai netizens to speculate about her identity. As of now, no celebrities or politicians have issued statements regarding the allegations.

In a related case, a Laotian actress, Wanmanee “Lilly” Ponsavan, sought justice last year, claiming that a former Thai singer, Aongart “Aerk” Lederer, swindled her out of 34 million baht. She accused the singer of deceiving her into investing in a beauty clinic, resulting in significant financial losses.

Additionally, Lilly accused another Thai actress, Mantana “Pu” Himathongkham, of owing her 670,000 baht, leading to ongoing legal and social media battles.