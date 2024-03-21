Tinder ad slammed as an insult to Isaan women and Korat cuisine

Photo via MGR Online

The leader of a women’s rights protection organisation in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima condemned an advertisement by the Tinder dating application for insulting women in the province and depreciating Korat’s signature dish.

Tinder, one of the world’s most popular dating applications, recently launched a new advertising campaign across various provinces in Thailand. The campaign encourages visitors of each province to use Tinder to not only explore the unique features of the provinces but also to connect with attractive people in the area.

The advertising project comes with huge billboards placed in city centres and along main roads in each province. A Thai netizen on social media shared one such billboard from the southern province of Songkhla.

“Come to Songkhla to try… Signature Had Yai fried chicken (emoji indicates no). Had Yai guys (emoji indicates yes).”

A lot of Thai netizens flooded the comment section with fun comments and likes on the post. However, a group of women in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, did not agree with them.

Similar billboards appeared along the Friendship Highway in the Pak Chong district of Korat. One billboard on a building on the Pho Klang Road in the city centre of the province. The message on these billboards read…

“Delicious item in Nakhon Ratchasima… Korat stir-fried noodles (emoji indicates no). Korat girls (emoji indicates yes).”

Call for removal

Chanyanut Surachat, the leader of women’s rights protection in Korat, expressed her concerns to Channel 7 regarding an advertisement she had seen multiple times on social media but failed to understand. Upon careful examination, she found the advertisement to be disrespectful towards Korat women.

Chanyanut highlighted the inappropriate use of the term “delicious,” typically reserved for describing food, to refer to women. She deemed this usage disrespectful and offensive to the honour and dignity of Korat women. Alongside others, she felt offended by the message conveyed in the advertisement and advocated for the removal of the billboard.

Chanyanut complained to Tinder’s advertising team, stating that individuals with creativity should also exhibit respect towards others. She emphasised that her call to action extended beyond the local community in Korat to encompass other provinces as well.

Chanyanut argued that the advertisement not only insulted female residents of the province but also devalued their signature dish, Korat stir-fried noodles, also known as Pad Mee Korat.

According to Chanyanut, the dish holds significant importance to the region and is even featured in the province’s slogan. She expressed that the dish is delicious and highly recommended for anyone visiting the province to try.

Chayanut said she hoped the billboard would be removed before March 23, especially the one on Pho Klang Road. This billboard was located only 500 meters away from the Statue of Thao Suranari, where one of the province’s major events would take place between March 23 and April 3.