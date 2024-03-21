Phayao to become Thailand’s next eco-tourism hotspot

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a move set to transform Phayao into Thailand’s next eco-tourism hotspot, the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, unleashed a whopping 300 million baht across 13 projects.

This ambitious blueprint not only aims to catapult Phayao onto the global sustainable travel map but also promises a future where rubber farmers rejoice over record-breaking profits.

PM Srettha, who also helms the Finance Ministry, unveiled plans during a Cabinet convoy in the bucolic realms of Phayao. The Cabinet’s sojourn across the verdant provinces of Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phrae isn’t just a routine inspection but a mission to invigorate the upper north’s touristic and economic prospects.

The Thai PM’s strategic vision includes the establishment of a dedicated tourism office in Phayao by year’s end, focusing on eco-friendly travel experiences. But the ambition doesn’t stop there. The 62 year old PM directed the Transport Ministry to explore the feasibility of constructing an airport in the Dok Khamtai district, a game-changer aimed at boosting both tourism and logistics, reducing the current reliance on Chiang Rai Airport, situated roughly 100 kilometres away.

Tuesday’s Cabinet nod also green-lit significant infrastructural upgrades, including the expansion of the Ban Huak border checkpoint to enhance cross-border trade with Laos, promising a boon for local cattle farmers with an impressive order of over 100,000 cattle.

In an innovative approach to environmental stewardship, the Bangkok-born Thai prime minister announced measures to combat cross-border air pollution through stringent import regulations. This includes a potential pivot towards African nations for agricultural imports, a move that underscores Thailand’s commitment to the environment and international trade norms, reported The Nation.

Closing the day on a high note, Phayao’s rubber farmers expressed their gratitude towards the government’s efforts, which have propelled rubber prices to a four-year peak. With a promise from the Thai PM to push prices even higher, the future looks bright for Phayao’s green revolution.