Thailand and India sign MoU for more flights

Photo courtesy of Airline Ratings

India and Thailand penned a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on air services.

The bilateral MoU will further enhance the capacities of airlines operating between the two countries, aiming at strengthening people-to-people and economic ties.

Currently, the aerial bridge between India and Thailand is bustling, with Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara ensuring a seamless flow of travellers and tales across the skies. While these carriers crisscross the expanse from six Indian cities to Bangkok and Phuket, their Thai counterparts stitch together 12 Indian destinations, with the skies alive with approximately 75 flights per day.

The freshly inked MoU, however, is set to inject even more vigour into these air routes. Indian airlines are now poised to broaden their horizons with increased frequencies and the unveiling of new routes across Thailand. The agreement outlines a phased escalation in seat entitlements, starting with an immediate boost of 7,000 seats, followed by another 7,000, expanding the current cap from 32,000 to 46,000 seats per week.

Moreover, Thailand has rolled out the red carpet for Indian carriers, adding Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, and Udon Thani to the list of accessible destinations. This expansion not only enriches the travel tapestry for tourists but also represents a significant milestone in the aviation narrative between the two nations.

While Go First’s allocated seats hang in the balance post its closure, other airlines have been quick to maximise their allocations, demonstrating the high demand and strategic importance of these routes.

The expansion is particularly beneficial for both India and Thailand, given the substantial volume of direct traffic marking the air travel market between the two.

ASEAN connection

Bilateral air service agreements like these are the backbone of international aviation, setting the stage for scheduled flights through a dance of reciprocity involving seats, frequencies, and destinations. With ASEAN membership further enriching Thai carriers’ access to India, the skies have never looked more inviting.

Guldeep Singh Sahni, FICCI’s co-chairman (outbound travel), remarked on the enduring appeal of Thailand.

“Its proximity and competitive prices have always pulled crowds. Now, with an eye on wellness and luxury retreats, the demand is only set to soar.”

Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, echoed this sentiment, noting the allure of hassle-free destinations, especially in light of current visa challenges elsewhere, reported Travel Biz Monitor.

The timing couldn’t be better, as Thailand’s visa-free entry scheme for Indians, running until May 10, has already turbocharged travel, with February witnessing a staggering 150,000 Indian arrivals, a 120% spike from 2019 figures, as per the Tourism Authority of Thailand.