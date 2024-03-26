TikTok user draws from Chinese calendar for April lottery

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Lottery buffs remain undeterred in their search for lucky numbers, with the Thai government lottery draw scheduled for April 1, drawing considerable attention.

As always, the quest for the winning digits is on, with participants scouring various sources for their preferred numbers. These sources range from celebrities’ suggestions to social media buzz, as well as tried-and-true methods like the Chinese calendar numbers, which hold a particular fascination among the lottery community.

In the latest draw, slated for April 1, a TikTok user @nid8857, associated with Pathumrat Solar Salt, shared a clip featuring four versions of Chinese calendar numbers, offering potential guidance for those willing to try their luck. Each set presents different numbers, leaving it up to the viewers to decide which ones resonate with them as their chosen lucky figures.

With the draw date approaching, the buzz around the lottery has surged, as people from all walks of life hope to strike it rich by selecting the right combination of numbers. The lottery is a national pastime in Thailand, with many citizens integrating it into their monthly rituals and eagerly anticipating the announcement of the results.

The practice of looking to the Chinese calendar for lottery numbers has a long-standing tradition, with elements of numerology and cultural beliefs playing into the selection process. The numbers derived from the calendar are thought to carry auspicious meanings, and their alignment with significant dates is believed to increase the chances of winning, reported Sanook.

The TikTok post by @nid8857 has added to the momentum, with viewers eagerly dissecting the content to find their own set of lucky numbers. The clip’s popularity is indicative of the digital age’s influence on traditional practices, with social media platforms becoming a hub for exchanging tips and predictions related to the lottery.

In related news, lottery enthusiasts in Prachin Buri province were not disappointed as they performed a ritual seeking luck from a beehive, in wait for the revelation of numbers for the lottery draw on March 16.