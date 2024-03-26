Shooting and Molotov cocktails attack rocks Phuket Town

Picture of a Molotov coctail courtesy of Wikapedia

Phuket City police are currently investigating a violent incident on the outskirts of Phuket Town which resulted in a young man being shot in the foot, with accompanying reports of Molotov cocktails being hurled.

The authorities were alerted to the event by the staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital, who reported a patient admitted with a bullet wound in his left heel at 12.20am today, March 26. Nanphiphat Srisuwan, the injured party, confirmed that the episode took place on Thepsrisin Bridge, linking Saphan Hin to Sakdidet Road in Wichit.

The deputy superintendents of Phuket City Police, Thanturong Wuttiwong and Boonphob Thinbut, were notified and launched an inquiry. On examining the scene, police officers discovered scorch marks and shattered glass, presumed to be remnants of the alleged Molotov cocktails.

Srisuwan’s friend, identified solely as “Diao,” provided further details. He recounted that a group of five individuals on two motorbikes, one a Honda Dream, the other a Honda Wave, accosted them as they neared Thepsrisin Bridge. He explained that they had been spending time near the Saphan Hin playground and were headed to a friend’s house in Wichit when the incident occurred.

This group, according to Diao, began provoking them before escalating to throwing Molotov cocktails and firing shots. Srisuwan, who was riding on the pillion of Diao’s motorbike, was hit in his left heel.

The law enforcement officials are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and locate the individuals responsible for the attack.

The Phuket police are not the only ones left in the dark. On Saturday, residents in the populous Thalang Town region in Phuket are set to experience a significant power outage.

The announcement was made by the Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang), citing necessary repairs and maintenance to the high-voltage system in the area as the reason for the disruption.

