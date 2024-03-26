Thai Lion Air & Krabi Airport has worst WiFi in the world

Photo by Sten Ritterfeld via Unsplash

Thai Lion Air and Krabi International Airport in southern Thailand have garnered notoriety as some of the worst WiFi service providers, according to reviews from travellers on Airline Quality (also known as Skytrax).

EletronicsHub, an online tech gadget review and information platform, conducted an analysis of WiFi connectivity based on reviews of airports and airlines worldwide on the Airline Quality platform and published the report on March 4 this year.

The report is divided into two main sections: global airports and airlines, each of which is further divided into sub-categories by continent and region. The analysis focused solely on international airports in each country.

According to ElectronicsHub, the airport with the best WiFi access in the world is the Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia with a score of 4.46 stars out of five. The worst WiFi connection in the world is found at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport in Egypt.

Garuda Indonesia tops the list of the airlines with the best in-flight WiFi access in the world. The airline managed to garner 4.12 stars from Skytrax’s users.

Unfortunately, the Thailand-based airline, Thai Lion Air, was ranked as the worst WiFi service provider in the world, getting only one star from the reviewers. Additionally, Krabi International Airport in the southern province of Krabi is listed as the 10th worst WiFi provider in Asia.

However, Thai Airways managed to restore the country’s reputation by securing the 17th spot for the best in-flight WiFi connectivity in the world.

In a related report, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports were recently ranked among the worst airports in Asia by Business Financing. This financial information and research website also conducted its analysis based on reviews from business travellers on the Airlinequality platform.

Despite the criticism from business travellers, Travel magazine and website Travel + Leisure lauded Suvarnabhumi Airport as the seventh most luxurious air travel hub in the world according to its report in February.

As previously suggested by the Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Chai Watcharong, Thai people should refrain from devaluing each local airport or airline and must carefully evaluate the source of rankings and evaluation criteria before drawing conclusions.