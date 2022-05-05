Thursday Covid Update: 9,790 new cases; provincial totals

54 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,914 with 7,216 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,790 new Covid-19 cases and 17,109 recoveries. There are now 101,281 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 14 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,300,614 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,077,179 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 134,175,785 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 17,808 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 47,584 received their second dose, and 79,417 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,990

Kamphaeng Phet – 95

Chai Nat – 5

Nakhon Nayok – 66

Nakhon Pathom – 140

Nakhon Sawan – 69

Nonthaburi – 163

Pathum Thani – 70

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 150

Pichit – 19

Pissanuloak – 89

Phetchbun – 42

Lob Buri – 86

Samut Prakarn – 174

Samut Songkram – 26

Samut Sakhon – 144

Saraburi – 20

Sing Buri – 59

Sukhothai – 77

Suphan Buri – 99

Ang Thong – 152

Uthai Thani – 86

Chantaburi – 89

Chachengsao – 135

Chon Buri – 296

Trat – 40

Prachin Buri – 89

Rayong – 101

Srakaew – 88

Chiang Rai – 6

Chiang Mai – 89

Nan – 64

Payao – 30

Prae – 20

Mae Hong Sorn – 13

Lampang – None

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 17

Kalasin – 98

Khon Kaen – 240

Chaiyaphum – 164

Nakhon Panom – 78

Nakhon Ratchasima – 161

Bueng Karn – 85

Buriram – 321

Maha Sarakam – 195

Mukdaharn – 29

Yasothon – 114

Roi Et – 267

Loei – 88

Sisaket – 252

Sakon Nakhon – 136

Surin – 254

Nong Kai – 87

Nong Bua Lamphu – 79

Amnat Charoen – 42

Udon Thani – 75

Ubon Ratchathani – 200

Krabi – 13

Chumporn – 13

Trang – 10

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 143

Narathiwas – 9

Pattani – 16

Phangnga – 44

Pattalung – 72

Phuket – 53

Yala – 12

Kanchanaburi – 102

Tak – 20

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 60

Phetchaburi – 63

Ratchaburi – 76

Ranong – 13

Songkla – 44

Satun – 9

Surat Thani – 37