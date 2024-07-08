Thief steals 2.5 million baht worth of gold in Chiang Mai mall heist

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A gold heist at a prominent Chiang Mai shopping mall saw a thief steal approximately 60 baht of gold, worth roughly 2.5 million baht before fleeing in a white Toyota sedan. The suspect remains at large and police checkpoints were established city-wide as the suspect was last seen driving towards the Super Highway.

At 11.30am today, July 8, the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Radio Centre received a report of a gold heist at the Aurora gold shop on the second floor of a well-known shopping mall in Mueang Chiang Mai district. The suspect managed to steal a significant amount of gold before escaping in a white Toyota sedan.

The radio centre quickly alerted various police stations around the city and neighbouring districts to set up immediate checkpoints to apprehend the suspect. Senior officials, including Chiang Mai Provincial Police Commander, Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai, alongside investigative teams, quickly rushed to the scene to initiate a preliminary investigation.

Witnesses during the robbery described the suspect as wearing a black cap, black shirt, and a face mask to conceal his identity. Standing approximately 170 centimetres tall, the thief entered the mall, leapt onto the gold counter, and swiftly grabbed around 50 to 60 baht of gold before running out to the parking lot. The suspect’s quick escape prompted immediate action from the police.

Thawatchai ordered all Chiang Mai police stations to set up roadblocks on the Super Highway Chiang Mai-Lampang route, the direction in which the suspect was seen fleeing. Initial investigations into the vehicle’s registration revealed that the car is owned by a woman residing in Mae Sariang, Mae Hong Son province, who has a boyfriend living in Chiang Mai.

The gold shop is currently verifying the exact amount of gold stolen, estimated to be around 50 to 60 baht, establishing the total losses of the grand heist at roughly 2.5 million baht, reported KhaoSod.