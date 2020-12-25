The etiquette of gift-giving in Thailand | The Thaiger

Let’s face it, if you live in Thailand but normally spend Christmas in your home country or elsewhere, that’s unlikely to be happening this year. And if you don’t live in Thailand but have found yourself stuck here (and what a place to be stuck!), then consider yourself incredibly lucky. There are far worse places to spend Christmas – and that’s particularly true this year. So, while much of the rest of the world battles the cold weather and the dark afternoons, (not to mention a pandemic), here’s just some of the reasons to celebrate being in Thailand for Christmas.

The Weather

There isn’t much more to say on that one really. At this time of year, you’re almost guaranteed gloriously hot sunshine every day, and in the north, cooler mornings and even a jacket required when you go out. Yes, there may be a bit of rain now and again, but a warm, tropical downpour still beats shovelling snow on a dark morning, just so you can get to work.

The Beaches

If you’re fortunate enough to live on the coast, or on one of Thailand’s beautiful islands, rejoice! You can celebrate Christmas on the beach, just like the Aussies. Try to fit in a quick video catch-up with your family and friends back home – just so they can see what they’re missing out on.

The People

It’s not called the Land of Smiles for nothing. No list of reasons to spend Christmas in Thailand could neglect to mention the people. The Thais are some of the friendliest people in the world and, even though it’s not a Thai holiday, expect to be wished a “Merry Christmas” everywhere you go. Thais are also more than happy to get into the festive spirit, as can be seen from the multitude of Santa hats worn everywhere!

The Food

If you’re a stickler for tradition, you can still get your Christmas turkey in the more “expat friendly” areas of Thailand, whether you opt to cook at home or dine out. Most large resorts will lay on an all-inclusive Christmas spread that means you don’t have to be stuck in a hot kitchen all day. Alternatively, you can opt for some of the best cuisine in the world and celebrate Christmas with Thai food. Who needs brussels sprouts anyway (yuk!)?

The Shopping

If you’re in Thailand for Christmas, you have no excuse for leaving the present-buying until the last minute. Bangkok residents in particular, are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping malls, as are most other major cities and the bigger islands. Don’t forget to check out the little individual boutiques too, where you’ll discover original gifts you’d never find back home. All the big shopping malls, indeed most shops and offices, are all open on Christmas Day in Thailand.

The Nature

Whether you need to work off that Christmas lunch, or get away from panic-buying gifts for a couple of hours, there are plenty of spots to enjoy a leisurely walk and soak up some nature. Thailand has a wealth of national parks, where you can take a gentle stroll or indulge in some trekking or a host of other activities, including rafting and rock-climbing. Or why not charter a boat for the day and celebrate Christmas surrounded by Thailand’s beautiful marine life?

The Relaxation

There’s no doubt about it, Christmas can be stressful. Whether you’re cooking, or last-minute shopping, or arguing with a family member, it’s a time of year that can be fraught with tension. So, if you’re celebrating in Thailand, why not take the opportunity to escape all the usual stresses of the festive season and instead, wake up with a smile – because you’re in paradise. Who wouldn’t want to be you?

SOURCE: Culture Trip