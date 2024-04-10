Thaksin Shinawatra’s ‘secret’ health scandal

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra‘s health condition has sparked controversy, with conflicting reports emerging about his fitness. Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong claims Thaksin’s health is dire, but questions arise after photos surfaced of him lifting weights.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s health has become the centre of a heated debate after Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong asserted his deteriorating condition. Tawee’s remarks came amid mounting criticism from Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party, questioning Thaksin’s early release on parole.

Warong’s doubts surfaced when Thaksin’s daughter, Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, shared images of Thaksin engaging in physical activities at his Bangkok mansion. Warong argued that Thaksin’s ability to lift dumbbells contradicted parole eligibility criteria.

However, Tawee defended the decision, citing medical advice indicating that Thaksin’s exercises were therapeutic post-surgery. According to Tawee, doctors recommended aqua therapy to aid Thaksin’s shoulder muscle recovery.

The controversy deepened when Warong claimed an investigative report alleged Thaksin’s prolonged hospital stay breached correctional regulations. Yet, confusion ensued when a reporter misinterpreted the report as a medical assessment, prompting Tawee to deny knowledge of any medical files’ leak, reported The Nation.

Despite the uproar, Tawee reaffirmed the Corrections Department’s reliance on medical expertise in proposing Thaksin’s parole.

In related news, Thaksin reported to the Department of Probation officials in Bangkok Noi district at the Bangkok Probation Office 1 on Monday, March 18, one day ahead of his scheduled visit. This step is a part of 74 year old’s parole conditions, having been convicted and now serving his sentence in a more lenient form.

During his visit, the area around Bangkok Probation Office 1 was under heightened security, with access and parking strictly controlled. The duration of Thaksin’s visit was brief, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily operations of the office.

In other news, in an extraordinary meeting, Srettha, Thaksin, and Somchai Wongsawat gathered for dinner on March 15 in Chiang Mai.