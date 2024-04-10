Move Forward Party’s fate hangs in balance

Photo courtesy of Infoquest

The Constitutional Court is set to discuss extending the deadline for the Move Forward Party (MFP) to submit its defence in a crucial dissolution case.

Sources revealed that President Nakharin Mektrairat announced that the court will convene next Tuesday, April 16, to mull over the pivotal decision of granting a 15-day extension.

Nakharin hinted at the likelihood of the court favouring the extension, pushing any potential ruling beyond April’s end.

“This unprecedented move signifies a potential shift in the party’s fate.”

Surprisingly, the MFP is yet to formally request the extension, relying solely on statements from key figures like former leader Pita Limmjaroenrat and current leader Chaithawat Tulathon, who hinted at seeking an elongation.

Amidst speculations of strategic manoeuvring, reports suggest the MFP might push for a staggering 60-day extension, sparking debate over the party’s intentions.

Adding to the intrigue, there’s talk of calling in witnesses, raising eyebrows over potential delays. Nakharin warned that any such move would undergo rigorous scrutiny.

The tumultuous saga began with the Election Commission’s unanimous vote on March 12 to dissolve the MFP, the nation’s primary opposition force, spurred by complaints from serial petitioners Ruangkrai Leekitwattana and Theerayut Suwankesorn.

Citing alleged breaches of political party laws, the complainants referenced a prior court ruling that condemned the MFP’s attempts to amend the lese majeste law, deemed an assault on the constitutional monarchy, reported The Nation.

Despite previous setbacks, Nakharin clarified that prior rulings wouldn’t dictate the outcome, asserting that each case operates under distinct legal frameworks, underscoring the precarious nature of the MFP’s predicament.

In related news, the MFP has levelled charges at the government for alleged embezzlement about the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) planned acquisition of a new frigate.

The controversy, now infamously dubbed as the “change money” scandal, was brought into the limelight by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the MFP, on the final day of a general debate in Parliament that did not culminate in a censure vote. His allegations ignited a fiery exchange between the opposing factions of the government.