Thaksin Shinawatra’s Qatar travel request denied

Ryan Turner1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Thaksin meets with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in December 20244 | Photo via @anwaribrahim/X

The Appeal Court has confirmed the Criminal Court’s decision to deny former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra‘s request to travel to Qatar, as reported by former senator Somchai Swangkarn.

Somchai, referencing a justice system source, shared on Facebook that Thaksin’s appeal was rejected for two reasons outlined by the lower court.

Firstly, there was no confirmed meeting between Thaksin and US President Donald Trump in Qatar. Secondly, the proposed travel dates were deemed too close to the hearing on June 13 concerning Thaksin’s stay at the Police General Hospital.

Bangkok Post attempted to contact Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, yesterday, May 11, for further comments but were unsuccessful.

Somchai shared that Thaksin’s lawyer filed the appeal on May 9, with the Appeal Court upholding the decision the following day.

Thaksin submitted his travel request on May 8, accompanied by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who acted as a witness. The request included documents detailing his travel plans.

According to a source, the Criminal Court regarded the invitation as a private affair, despite Thaksin being allowed to attend ASEAN meetings in Malaysia from February 2 to 3 and in Brunei on February 19 to 20 earlier this year.

No comment was available from Thaksin, although his associates previously described the court’s decision as a “lost opportunity” for the country.

Thaksin’s bail conditions prevent him from leaving Thailand without permission, as he awaits trial on lese-majeste and computer crime charges related to a 2015 interview in South Korea. Witness testimonies are scheduled for July.

Thaksin at court in Chatuchak for a hearing for the consideration to travel abroad | Photo via The Nation

Concurrently, the Medical Council of Thailand has disciplined three doctors involved in the former PM’s controversial stay at the Police General Hospital. The disciplinary actions followed an investigation into the ethical standards of his treatment and the lack of conclusive evidence to support claims of his critical condition.

The Council’s first Vice President, Professor Doctor Prasit Watanapa, announced that one doctor received a formal warning, and two others had their medical licenses suspended.

An ad hoc subcommittee had investigated medical ethics complaints regarding Thaksin’s transfer from the Department of Corrections Hospital to the Police General Hospital, leading to these findings and subsequent disciplinary measures.

Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

