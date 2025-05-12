Teen’s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport

High-speed stunt turns deadly as police examine security failings

Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Teen’s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport
An 18 year old man’s attempt at testing a vehicle resulted in a tragic accident on Suvarnabhumi Airport’s runway road in Samut Prakan, leading to two fatalities and injuring his girlfriend. Despite warnings, the driver proceeded, leading to the accident today, May 12.

Police from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station in Samut Prakan received a report about the late-night accident on Suvarnabhumi Runway Road 3, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Phli district. Emergency services, including the Suvarnabhumi Centre and Poh Teck Tung Foundation, responded promptly to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a white Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok registration parked in a grassy area beside the road. The vehicle’s front was heavily damaged.

The driver, identified as 18 year old Charoennchai, was found deceased at the wheel. Nearby, the body of 22 year old Tharadorn was located.

Panrat, an 18 year old man, was seated in the front passenger seat and suffered injuries but was coherent enough to provide an account. She received initial medical treatment and was transported to the hospital.

Panrat, the girlfriend of the driver Charanchai, explained that they were returning home to Samut Prakan, accompanied by an older friend seated in the back. As they reached the location, Charanchai slowed down to test the vehicle.

Teen's test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Despite her warnings about the dangers, he ignored them, leading to the vehicle losing control and plunging into a roadside ditch, reported KhaoSod.

Police plan to review CCTV footage to determine the accident’s cause and verify Panarat’s account. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for autopsy.

Teen's test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport | News by Thaiger

In similar news, two children, 9 and 13 year olds, were killed in a tragic road accident in Buriram province on March 22, after an SUV collided with a motorcycle. The crash reportedly occurred when the female driver’s two year old child, seated on her lap, grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

