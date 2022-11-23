Thais among Asian stars ranked on “Top Face of the Years 2022″

Thais are on a list of Asian stars titled “Top Face of the Years 2022,” ranked by a Twitter account named 100 the best face. The list was compiled by counting Twitter users’ comments, likes or shares with the hashtag #topfaceoftheyears2022.

At the top of the list is Kim Taehyung, a member of of the world sensation K-pop band BTS. Coming in at second place on the list was Blackpink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, who is Thai. After Kim and Lisa, the another four stars on the list are also members of BTS and Blackpink.

At eighth and ninth place are two Thai actors, Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn, and Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree. Twenty-three year old Win has starred in the series “2gether” and “Still 2gether,” and the film “2gether: The Movie.”

Twenty-four year old Bright played the other lead rold in “2gether” and “Still 2gether.”

“2gether” is a romantic comedy-drama series centred on two college boys named Tine and Sarawat. The story begins when a boy named Green has a crush on Tine, and Tine does not return the feelings. In order to make Green go away, Tine and Sarawat begin a fake relationship. But as one would expect, make-believe turns into reality.

The series was adapted from a Thai novel with the same name. The series aired from February 2020 until May of 2020. Due to its major popularity, the series is considered a massive part of bringing the “boy’s love” genre, which began in Japan, to international prominence. The genre is typically created by women for women, and is distinct from homoerotic media marketed to gay men.

Due to the success of “2gether,” the five-episode sequel “Still 2gether” was made, as well as “2gether: The Movie.”

Below is the complete list of “Top Face of the Years 2022”:

Kim Taehyung (BTS) Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban (BlackPink) Jeon Jungkook (BTS) Kim Jennie (BlackPink) Kim Jisoo (BlackPink) Cha Eun Woo (Astro) Kim Seokjin (BTS) Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn (Thai actor) Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree (Thai actor) Lee Jeno (NCT)