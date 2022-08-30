Connect with us

Blackpink

Thai superstar Lisa wins K-Pop MTV Video Music Award

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Lisa wins best K-Pop at MTV Video Music Awards. (via Twitter)

Pop superstar, member of K-Pop sensation Blackpink, and now, MTV Video Music Award winner – Thailand native Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban just set a new milestone with her win. The award went to her solo debut song and video for “LaLisa” which broke the Internet when it was released last year.

When Lisa released the video for her debut single “LaLisa” on YouTube on September 10, 2021, it became the most viewed solo artist video in a single day in YouTube history with 73.6 million views in the first 24 hours of its release. It got the 6th most views in 24 hours of any video, beaten only by three videos by K-Pop superstars BTS, and two by Lisa’s band Blackpink.

Now, at the Prudential Centre in Newark in the US state of New Jersey, the “LaLisa” music video beat other nominees such as BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and ITZY to win the award for best K-Pop video. Her band also had a successful night, nabbing the award for a new category – Best Metaverse Performance – for their The Virtual in PUBG event.

While MTV, which originally stood for Music Television, doesn’t include much music programming, the VMAs have been an enduring and legendary award show since it first launched in 1984 at Radio City Music Hall. The event was held in Newark for the first time in 2019, with previous award ceremonies occurring mostly in New York and Los Angeles, with a few being staged in Las Vegas and Miami as well.

Lisa not only had a huge night by winning the top K-Pop award in the VMA’s 38th year but also joined the other members of Blackpink on stage for a live performance, the first time the band has played at an American awards show.

Lisa has been a huge source of pride for the people of Thailand and her hometown of Buri Ram and has inspired economic swells, famously causing a run on meatballs after saying she missed the ones at the Buri Ram train station and most recently inspiring people to order the sweet roti sai mai after posting about it on her Instagram account.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy32 mins ago

Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand42 mins ago

Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Blackpink42 mins ago

Thai superstar Lisa wins K-Pop MTV Video Music Award
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Tourism2 hours ago

New direct bus from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Paradon the dolphin no ‘brotherly burden’ for Thai marine centre
Press Room2 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Thailand3 hours ago

Five injured in gas plant explosion near Bangkok
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand in talks with US to bring home ancient heirlooms
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Entry Fee Updates | GMT
Crime20 hours ago

Fake policeman allegedly rapes, beats and imprisons 20 year old in central Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Raped Thai actress further abused by police
Crime20 hours ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending