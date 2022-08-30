Thai superstar Lisa wins K-Pop MTV Video Music Award

Pop superstar, member of K-Pop sensation Blackpink, and now, MTV Video Music Award winner – Thailand native Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban just set a new milestone with her win. The award went to her solo debut song and video for “LaLisa” which broke the Internet when it was released last year.

When Lisa released the video for her debut single “LaLisa” on YouTube on September 10, 2021, it became the most viewed solo artist video in a single day in YouTube history with 73.6 million views in the first 24 hours of its release. It got the 6th most views in 24 hours of any video, beaten only by three videos by K-Pop superstars BTS, and two by Lisa’s band Blackpink.

Now, at the Prudential Centre in Newark in the US state of New Jersey, the “LaLisa” music video beat other nominees such as BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and ITZY to win the award for best K-Pop video. Her band also had a successful night, nabbing the award for a new category – Best Metaverse Performance – for their The Virtual in PUBG event.

While MTV, which originally stood for Music Television, doesn’t include much music programming, the VMAs have been an enduring and legendary award show since it first launched in 1984 at Radio City Music Hall. The event was held in Newark for the first time in 2019, with previous award ceremonies occurring mostly in New York and Los Angeles, with a few being staged in Las Vegas and Miami as well.

Lisa not only had a huge night by winning the top K-Pop award in the VMA’s 38th year but also joined the other members of Blackpink on stage for a live performance, the first time the band has played at an American awards show.

Lisa has been a huge source of pride for the people of Thailand and her hometown of Buri Ram and has inspired economic swells, famously causing a run on meatballs after saying she missed the ones at the Buri Ram train station and most recently inspiring people to order the sweet roti sai mai after posting about it on her Instagram account.

