Thailand’s tumble: Is the British love affair fading?

In 2011, Thailand witnessed the zenith of British affection, with nearly 900,000 entries logged by British passport holders, as per Thai immigration data. Yet, this figure might have swelled by accounting re-entries, diluting the actual count. Sadly, the Thai immigration bureau has ceased its detailed country-specific data release, leaving a void.

Meanwhile, the UK government’s once sensational annual report, British Behaviour Abroad, ceased publication, possibly due to its juicy tales of debauchery.

Fast forward to the mid-2020s, and the Brit brigade in Thailand has halved from its 2011 peak. Despite the pandemic, Thailand’s tourist numbers are rebounding, now nearing the pre-pandemic figure of 40 million, with China, Russia, and India leading the charge, enjoying visa-free privileges. In contrast, Brits show scant interest in long-stay visas, like the 10-year Long Term Residence, aimed at attracting affluent expats.

Multiple factors contribute to the British exodus from Thai shores. Competition from Eastern Europe and neighbouring sun-soaked destinations, coupled with soaring airfares and bureaucratic hurdles like the infamous TM30 form, dampen the allure. Reports of Brits landing in Thai jails or facing hefty medical bills post-accidents add to the waning enthusiasm.

The once-held notion of Thailand as a lawless haven now lies six feet under. The expat landscape has shifted, with fewer Brits making Thailand their home. Even traditional expat magnets like the oil and gas industry offer fewer opportunities, while newer sectors see dominance from other foreign players.

For retirees, inflation and soaring healthcare costs, exacerbated by frozen British pensions, paint a bleak picture, reported Pattaya Mail.

Discussions in expat circles buzz with discontent over Thai tax policies, prompting musings of relocating to greener pastures in Cambodia or Vietnam.

