LGBTQ protest in Pathum Thani after violent soup attack

Yesterday, February 8, a large gathering of over 500 LGBTQ people assembled near a condominium in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, calling for accountability after an incident involving a hot soup attack.

This confrontation followed a violent event on February 7, where a second-year student from a prominent private university was injured when hot soup was poured over him.

Police Colonel Kiattisak Mitprasart, head of the Khlong Luan Police Station, received the report about the assembly, which was organised to demand an apology from the perpetrators, who are also part of the LGBTQ community. The incident had been reported to the police the previous day.

A well-known activist, Kan Jompalang, revealed that the victim was threatened to drop his course and faced an attack while showering, forcing him to flee unclothed. The police have since taken the suspects into custody for questioning and charged them with causing bodily harm.

In response to the incident, Pol. Col. Kiattisak, along with other senior officers, coordinated with security personnel to secure the condominium’s premises. The gathering, which included vocal protests, aimed to pressure the offenders to apologise.

Big Calypso, a representative of the LGBTQ group, expressed the desire for the perpetrators to apologise, highlighting that they have shown no remorse since the incident.

Soup attack

Kan, upon arrival at the scene, was greeted with cheers. He noted the unity of the LGBTQ community in condemning the violence, as both the victim and perpetrators belong to the same community. He emphasised that the perpetrators would not escape justice, given the commitment from the police to handle the case diligently.

Kan further elaborated on the violence, detailing that the victim was coerced into having his hair cut in public and faced threats. The attackers, numbering around 10, surrounded and intimidated him, leaving him defenceless.

The incident escalated when the group stormed the building during the victim’s shower, leading to a desperate escape. The ongoing situation has sparked further reports of harassment, including demands for money in exchange for safety.

Kan remarked that the case has drawn significant attention, prompting other victims to come forward. He criticised the lack of remorse from the perpetrators, who have reportedly attempted to trace those who leaked information to the police.

He also mentioned that another student had been extorted for over 40,000 baht (US$1,180), sparking outrage among the university and LGBTQ communities. Kan stressed that such actions demonstrate the power of collective resistance and warned that those supporting the perpetrators would also face consequences, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Col. Kiattisak assured that the police are thoroughly investigating the case and are committed to addressing the violence, reinforcing the message that such acts will not be tolerated.