Thailand’s FDA warns against popular ready-to-drink product

Photo by KhaoSod.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about a popular ready-to-drink product with black sesame, jelly, and grain. This comes after the product was found to exceed health and safety standards with coliform bacterial contamination. The drink, ‘Multi Grains Mix,’ is manufactured by Wow D.D. International Co. Ltd., and analyses from samples taken from the manufacturer’s location reveal the contaminant is present over allowable limits.

Further details in the FDA’s announcement revealed that the sample was obtained from Wow D.D. International Co.’s location in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. The sample was subsequently analysed by the Department of Medical Sciences.

The FDA’s disclosure further highlighted the specific product details listed on the packaging which state, “Multi Grains Mix ready-to-drink black Sesame mixed with jelly and grains, food registration number 60-1-03358-2-0051, production date: 10/07/2022, expiry date: 09/07/2024.”

Scholarly analysis revealed the presence of coliform in excess of 23 MPN (most probably number) per 100 millilitres, while the acceptable standard calls for the presence of coliform bacteria to be less than 2.2 MPN per 100 millilitres. Additionally, the harmful microorganism Bacillus cereus was found in abundance at 1,200 CFU (colony forming units) per gramme, while standards restrict the presence of Bacillus cereus to no more than 100 CFU in one gramme. This indicates that the product infringes upon safety standards as stipulated by the Food Act B.E. 2522, and poses risks for consumption.

The FDA is in the process of considering appropriate legal action against the offending party.

Consumers are warned to exercise utmost caution and advised against purchasing the Multi Grain Mix ready-to-drink black sesame mixed with jelly and grains as specified above, for consumption.