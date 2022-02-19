Connect with us

Thailand will purchase stealth jets if United States okays

Tara Abhasakun

Thailand will purchase Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets if the United States approves it. In January, Thailand set aside US$413 million for four jets, but one Thai air marshal said Thailand wants to buy as many as eight. A US State Department spokesperson said the department doesn’t confirm or comment on proposed transfers or sales until congress has been formally notified about them. The F-35 is considered a highly sensitive export the United States only sells to its closest allies.

The only countries in the Indo-pacific that have purchased these jets from the United States are Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Lockheed Martin’s senior vice president in Global Business told Reuters the decision is up to the United States government, and he is unsure what decision it will make.

“I think there is some promise there, but I honestly don’t know where the US government will come down on that.”

The Royal Thai Air Force agreed to buy the jets in January, citing a need to beef up Thailand’s national defence. Its planes are now over 30 years old, creating a safety risk. The air force also said now is a good time to purchase since prices have dropped. It will pay almost 22 billion baht if it buys eight jets.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Tim_Melb
    2022-02-19 17:51
    Hmm.. Likelihood of the US Government approving the sale of F35 aircraft to a country that is buying submarines from the Peoples Republic of China.... Zero I would say. One would say a total lack of foresight from the Thai…
    image
    Nivram
    2022-02-19 17:53
    Thai government thinking Spend 413 milllion dollars on 4 jets or spend the money on the thai people that has suffered through this pandemic. Buy the jets. That's more important. PLEASE ARE YOU KIDDING ME.
    image
    palooka
    2022-02-19 18:25
    Amazing that a country that is reeling from Covid and its inherant debt can even be thinking about such things. Definitely in fantasy land again, must be the same people who fantasized about the hundreds of quality millionaires rushing to…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-19 18:30
    And just as the baht is gaining strength against the USD 🤔
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-02-19 19:09
    I would gather the USA will say no as Thailand is way too close the CCP, and they do not want one of these jets being disected and reverse engineered. But if they do by some weird decision, there will…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

