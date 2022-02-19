Connect with us

Thailand

Jaguar car explodes into flames on Bangkok expressway

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Bangkok police are investigating why a black Jaguar car exploded into flames on the Charlerm Maha Nakhon Expressway last night. The driver and passengers escaped and weren’t physically hurt, but they were traumatised. The driver said they smelled diesel fumes, then saw smoke, and then the car lit on fire. He said he didn’t leave the car in any suspicious places, and others hadn’t driven it.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand towed the little that remained of the burnt luxury car to an expressway police station. The driver will meet with police today as they investigate the mysterious fire. The Thai traffic and safety news radio station FM91 Trafficpro posted a video about the incident on their Youtube channel. The video is about two minutes long, and shows firefighters hosing down the scorched remains. The roof and sides of the car are completely gone, and only the back looks unscathed. The front is reduced to rubble with wheels.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand |FM9 1 TrafficPro

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stardust
    2022-02-19 17:08
    Could be prepared or a bomb? Good fellas or the godfather?
    image
    butterfly
    2022-02-19 17:10
    Indian made cars, what else could you expect 🤣
    image
    dingdong
    2022-02-19 17:16
    well ever heard of fake luxury cars...,??? they are made in bkk...a copycat of the real thing...like a fake rolex down at the soi...maybe it was one of those..
    image
    Rick
    2022-02-19 18:09
    Maybe Chinese copy.... Just saying, not accusing.
    image
    Rick
    2022-02-19 18:09
    Just now, Rick said: Maybe Chinese copy.... Just saying, not accusing. S
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

