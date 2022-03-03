Thailand votes for UN resolution demanding Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine

Thailand voted in support of a United Nations resolution against Russia’s invasion, demanding that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine. A total of 141 out of the 193 member states voted for the resolution at the UN General Assembly emergency meeting at its New York headquarters.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a previous statement that Thailand would remain neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A government source told the Bangkok Post that the prime minister insisted that Thailand will maintain its neutrality. The Post also notes that a statement by the ambassador and permanent representative of Thailand to the UN, Suriya Chindawongse, did not mention Russia by name.

“Thailand is gravely concerned with the worsening hostilities and violence as a result of the use of military forces in Ukraine, which has led to the loss of life, including of innocent civilians and destruction of property and civilian infrastructure.”

The resolution is not legally binding, but the overwhelming vote denouncing Russia’s attacks on Ukraine has been seen as historic. A total of 35 member states, including China, Cambodia, and Laos, abstained from the vote and five voted against, including Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, and Russia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post