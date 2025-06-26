Thailand Video News | suspected time bomb found in car en route to Phuket, two arrested,Thailand’s cannabis clampdown: new rules threaten to derail green boom

Thailand tightens its cannabis laws, disrupts illegal drug networks, and confronts youth stimulant abuse, while regional partners like Vietnam and Malaysia tackle major policy changes and narcotics seizures. Meanwhile, the Philippines celebrates surging millionaire growth, Thailand’s border policies reroute visa runners, and a kitten’s remarkable survival story captures hearts.

Thailand is rolling out strict new cannabis regulations that could upend its booming post-legalisation industry. Signed on June 24 by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, the rules require a medical prescription for all cannabis purchases and ban online, vending machine, and in-store sales without oversight. Cannabis smoking inside businesses is only allowed under licensed medical supervision. Only certified practitioners—like traditional Thai or Chinese medicine doctors—can supervise medicinal use. Sellers and processors must obtain licences and report product data. A 30-day supply cap is now enforced per person. Advertising is banned. Officials cite a doubling of cannabis users since 2022 as justification, but critics warn the restrictions could cripple Thailand’s budding cannabis economy.

Thai immigration police have arrested Finnish fugitive Daniel Reijo Karvonen, 42, in Hua Hin, following a covert surveillance operation. Karvonen, wanted by INTERPOL and Norwegian authorities for murder and major drug trafficking, was tracked to a condominium gym where undercover officers posing as trainers confirmed his identity before making the arrest. He’s accused of a brutal 2024 murder in Kongsvinger, Norway, and leading a narcotics ring smuggling drugs across the Norwegian-Swedish border. Authorities hailed the arrest as part of Thailand’s crackdown on transnational crime, with Karvonen now in custody awaiting extradition.

Authorities in Chiang Rai raided a café on Jed Yod Road for illegally selling kratom tea to teenagers, including students in uniform. Led by Governor Charin Thongsuk, the operation found 19 youths aged 15–19 socialising, gaming, and consuming the stimulant-laced tea during school hours and late at night, disrupting the community. The café’s owner, 35-year-old Talan, was arrested for selling flavoured kratom tea to minors without a licence. Although kratom is legal in Thailand, unlicensed sales to minors are prohibited. The students were referred to the provincial education office for disciplinary action, as officials intensify efforts to curb youth kratom use.

A black stray kitten miraculously survived a 240km journey clinging to a car’s drive shaft and found a forever home in Udon Thani. Railway officer Wipachet Soikliao and his colleagues heard meowing during a round trip to Khon Kaen but couldn’t locate the source. Upon returning, Wipachet’s dogs barked under the car, prompting a rescue team to discover the exhausted, four-month-old kitten. Wipachet adopted her immediately, naming her Black, and now cares for her alongside his many other pets. He believes animals that find him bring luck—and even plans to play the lottery using his car’s registration number.

Vietnam’s National Assembly has voted to scrap the death penalty for eight offences—including embezzlement and attempting to overthrow the government—effective July 1. This major legal shift spares the life of real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who was sentenced to death for a US$12-billion fraud. Her sentence will now be commuted to life imprisonment. Other crimes losing capital punishment include vandalism of state property, fake medicine production, and espionage. Ten offences, like murder and drug trafficking, will still carry the death penalty. All unexecuted sentences for affected crimes will be downgraded to life terms.

Malaysian Customs seized over RM2.2 million worth of cannabis from an abandoned car near the Thai border on June 19. Officers discovered 40 vacuum-sealed packets weighing nearly 23kg hidden in bags and beneath the vehicle. The drugs are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand as part of a cross-border syndicate’s operation, which uses parked cars to transfer cannabis to local distributors. The car, registered to a 66-year-old woman, may have been misused by her son. The case, involving cannabis valued at up to RM100,000 per kg, is under investigation for trafficking, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The Philippines now boasts 12,800 dollar millionaires—a 32% increase over the past decade, outpacing most major economies, according to Henley & Partners. This includes 70 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires, fuelled by a growing entrepreneurial class and expanding financial and real estate sectors. While not a top destination for wealthy migrants, the country’s economic stability is attracting attention. Despite this growth, the Philippines is expected to see a minor net outflow of 50 millionaires in 2025, dwarfed by larger exits from countries like the UK and China. Globally, the U.S. leads with over 6 million millionaires.

Thailand has closed all land border posts with Cambodia—except for medical emergencies—amid an ongoing territorial dispute. Popular crossings like Ban Phakkat and Ban Laem are now shut, prompting visa runners and expats to reroute through Laos instead. Visa agents recommend organised minibus trips to Vientiane via Nong Khai, costing around 12,000 baht for transport, accommodation, and visa handling. Most tourists receive 60 days on re-entry to Thailand, extendable by a month. Flights between Thailand and Cambodia remain operational, and some long-stay visas can still be reactivated via air or sea entry.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed claims that his party mishandled Thailand’s cannabis policy. He maintains that Bhumjaithai always focused on legalising cannabis for medical use and had proposed a bill that was blocked by coalition partners. He supports the current government’s move to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic under a medical framework. Now in opposition, Anutin also reaffirmed Bhumjaithai’s firm stance against legalised casinos, stating the party only compromised while in government. With greater independence, he says Bhumjaithai will now take clearer, uncompromised positions on major national issues.

Police in Phangnga stopped a car bound for Phuket early Tuesday and discovered a suspected homemade time bomb during a checkpoint search. Two men from Pattani, aged 29 and 37, were arrested. They claimed they were hired to drive the vehicle from Songkhla and given GPS instructions via smartphone. The device—comprising a digital timer, circuit board, and gunpowder—was hidden on the back seat. Authorities safely removed the item for analysis. While not yet confirmed as an explosive, the investigation is ongoing, with police probing potential links to broader threats.