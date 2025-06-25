Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

Tiny survivor sparks hopes of luck and a lottery windfall for new owner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani
Photo via ThaiRath

A black stray kitten survived after clinging to the drive shaft under a car for 240 kilometres and eventually found a forever home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

The 58 year old railway officer, Wipachet Soikliao, called rescuers from the Songserm Dham Udon Thani Foundation to help him and his colleagues search for a cat in their welfare pickup on the afternoon of yesterday, June 24.

Wipachet told the rescue team that his colleagues had travelled from Udon Thani to Khon Kaen in the pickup. The round trip totalled over 240 kilometres. They heard a cat crying throughout the journey and stopped the vehicle multiple times to search for it, but were unable to locate the animal.

When they returned to the head office in Udon Thani, Wipachet’s pet dogs, Mee and Black, rushed to the vehicle and barked furiously. The dogs tried to get underneath the car, prompting the colleagues to tell Wipachet about the meowing they had heard during the trip.

Wipachet then contacted the rescue team to safely retrieve the cat. The rescuers inspected the vehicle thoroughly until they found a black kitten clinging tightly to the drive shaft beneath the car. Wearing gloves, they carefully removed the cat and placed her in a cardboard box.

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

The kitten was female, approximately four months old. She was very thin and appeared extremely exhausted after holding onto the drive shaft for such a long distance.

Wipachet immediately decided to adopt her and named her Black after her colour. He said he already cared for two pet dogs at the office and had six cats and four more dogs at home.

Related Articles
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Wipachet expressed his belief that animals who seek refuge in his home or car bring him good luck. He believed the kitten would become another lucky pet in his life. He also planned to buy lottery tickets using the numbers on the vehicle’s registration plate, hoping to win a major prize.

A major cat rescue took place in April at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok. A K9 dog named Naree discovered a female orange kitten among the rubble.

The kitten was rescued and cared for by Wipawadee Pet Clinic until she eventually found a loving home with Chakrit, the director of Synphaet Hospital.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

20 seconds ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

22 minutes ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

36 minutes ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

46 minutes ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

52 minutes ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

57 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

1 hour ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

1 hour ago
Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict Phuket News

Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

1 hour ago
English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students Crime News

English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds Thailand News

Thailand’s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds

1 hour ago
Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme Crime News

Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme

2 hours ago
Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life Pattaya News

Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life

2 hours ago
Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one Bangkok News

Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one

2 hours ago
Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos Thailand News

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht Pattaya News

Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

2 hours ago
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza Bangkok News

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

2 hours ago
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps Events

ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps

2 hours ago
Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists Crime News

Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

2 hours ago
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances Thailand News

Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances

3 hours ago
Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy Thailand News

Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

3 hours ago
Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested Phuket News

Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested

3 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital Crime News

Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital

3 hours ago
China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary Thailand News

China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

3 hours ago
Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute Thailand News

Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute

3 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x