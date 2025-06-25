Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

A black stray kitten survived after clinging to the drive shaft under a car for 240 kilometres and eventually found a forever home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

The 58 year old railway officer, Wipachet Soikliao, called rescuers from the Songserm Dham Udon Thani Foundation to help him and his colleagues search for a cat in their welfare pickup on the afternoon of yesterday, June 24.

Wipachet told the rescue team that his colleagues had travelled from Udon Thani to Khon Kaen in the pickup. The round trip totalled over 240 kilometres. They heard a cat crying throughout the journey and stopped the vehicle multiple times to search for it, but were unable to locate the animal.

When they returned to the head office in Udon Thani, Wipachet’s pet dogs, Mee and Black, rushed to the vehicle and barked furiously. The dogs tried to get underneath the car, prompting the colleagues to tell Wipachet about the meowing they had heard during the trip.

Wipachet then contacted the rescue team to safely retrieve the cat. The rescuers inspected the vehicle thoroughly until they found a black kitten clinging tightly to the drive shaft beneath the car. Wearing gloves, they carefully removed the cat and placed her in a cardboard box.

The kitten was female, approximately four months old. She was very thin and appeared extremely exhausted after holding onto the drive shaft for such a long distance.

Wipachet immediately decided to adopt her and named her Black after her colour. He said he already cared for two pet dogs at the office and had six cats and four more dogs at home.

Wipachet expressed his belief that animals who seek refuge in his home or car bring him good luck. He believed the kitten would become another lucky pet in his life. He also planned to buy lottery tickets using the numbers on the vehicle’s registration plate, hoping to win a major prize.

A major cat rescue took place in April at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok. A K9 dog named Naree discovered a female orange kitten among the rubble.

The kitten was rescued and cared for by Wipawadee Pet Clinic until she eventually found a loving home with Chakrit, the director of Synphaet Hospital.