Thailand Video News | Thai couple arrested after scamming 2,000 businesses, Phuket retires iconic pink buses for modern electric fleet

Phuket’s familiar pink buses are now a thing of the past as the city shifts to electric transport. Across Thailand, a scam operation targeting thousands of businesses has been shut down, and changes are coming for foreigners applying for a Thai driver’s licence. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as PM Paetongtarn faces calls to step down.

Phuket has retired its iconic pink Pho Thong buses, replacing them with 24 modern electric buses imported from China. The Pho Thong, known for their open-air design and symbolic pink hue, were introduced in 2008 and had become a local landmark. Their retirement on June 4 marks a shift towards sustainability, cost efficiency, and improved passenger comfort, especially during monsoon seasons. The electric fleet now operates across the same three main routes—Yellow, Green, and Red Lines—offering a quieter, climate-conscious alternative. The old buses have been donated to community institutions.

A Thai couple, aged 41 and 24, has been arrested for allegedly scamming over 2,000 businesses across southern Thailand by impersonating police officers. Operating under false names like “Inspector Wat,” they tricked victims—many on Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao—into transferring money for fake official expenses. Some were even threatened with legal action. The couple, caught in Nong Bua Lam Phu under a Samui court warrant, had a history of similar frauds. Authorities urge businesses to verify calls and report suspicious solicitations.

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport plans to scrap the use of international driving permits (IDPs) for obtaining a temporary Thai driver’s licence. Under a new draft regulation, all foreigners—regardless of existing permits or licences—must pass a written test to drive legally in Thailand. The move aims to raise road safety standards and ensure fair, uniform testing. Previously, many foreign nationals were exempt from exams. If approved, the rule change could affect tourists, expats, and foreign workers. Public consultation is ongoing.\

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra claims she has full coalition backing despite calls for her resignation following a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s Hun Sen. Critics say the call, in which she appeared to defer to Hun Sen and insult a Thai military commander, undermined national interests. Though the Bhumjaithai Party exited the coalition, Paetongtarn insists her government remains united and committed to stability. Protests demanding her resignation are set for June 28 in Bangkok.

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) has demanded Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation following a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said the party will exit the coalition if she refuses to step down. However, insiders suggest the move may be a strategic attempt to force her resignation without fully breaking from the Pheu Thai-led government. The coalition faces deepening divisions, and UTN is expected to clarify its stance in a forthcoming press conference.