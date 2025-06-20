United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

The political ground is shaking as the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) threatens to walk out of the government coalition unless Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra steps down, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the party leader and Energy Minister, made a terse announcement yesterday, June 19, following a closed-door executive meeting of the UTN in response to the explosive leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

“The meeting has decided that I will report this to the prime minister,” Pirapan said briefly before brushing past reporters and heading straight for his car.

The high-stakes meeting, notably attended by only nine executive members, excluded key players from the Group 18 faction, including Deputy Party Leader and Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin. The absence has raised eyebrows and hinted at deeper divisions within the party ranks.

According to party insiders, UTN’s resolution is clear: it intends to withdraw from the coalition and formally request PM Paetongtarn’s resignation. However, there is growing ambiguity about how this decision will be executed — and whether it’s a real exit or a strategic power play.

One interpretation is that the party’s demand for the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader’s resignation does not mean immediate separation from the Pheu Thai-led coalition. If she agrees to step down, UTN would remain in government and support the appointment of a new prime minister.

However, should Paetongtarn refuse, the party has stated it will hold another urgent meeting to reconsider its position, potentially triggering a formal withdrawal.

A second, more forceful strategy is also on the table: use the withdrawal resolution as leverage to pressure Paetongtarn to resign. If she complies, talks about a new coalition setup may resume. If not, the UTN says it will have no choice but to follow through and pull out, reported The Nation.

While the party is expected to hold a press conference today to clarify its position, the delay in immediately announcing a breakaway suggests that the first option — replace the PM but stay in the coalition — may be the preferred route.

Either way, Thailand’s fragile government coalition now faces yet another test of loyalty and leadership.