United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

Pirapan made brief statement after UTN meeting on leaked audio

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
58 1 minute read
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

The political ground is shaking as the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) threatens to walk out of the government coalition unless Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra steps down, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the party leader and Energy Minister, made a terse announcement yesterday, June 19, following a closed-door executive meeting of the UTN in response to the explosive leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

“The meeting has decided that I will report this to the prime minister,” Pirapan said briefly before brushing past reporters and heading straight for his car.

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation | News by Thaiger

The high-stakes meeting, notably attended by only nine executive members, excluded key players from the Group 18 faction, including Deputy Party Leader and Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin. The absence has raised eyebrows and hinted at deeper divisions within the party ranks.

According to party insiders, UTN’s resolution is clear: it intends to withdraw from the coalition and formally request PM Paetongtarn’s resignation. However, there is growing ambiguity about how this decision will be executed — and whether it’s a real exit or a strategic power play.

One interpretation is that the party’s demand for the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader’s resignation does not mean immediate separation from the Pheu Thai-led coalition. If she agrees to step down, UTN would remain in government and support the appointment of a new prime minister.

Related Articles

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation | News by Thaiger

However, should Paetongtarn refuse, the party has stated it will hold another urgent meeting to reconsider its position, potentially triggering a formal withdrawal.

A second, more forceful strategy is also on the table: use the withdrawal resolution as leverage to pressure Paetongtarn to resign. If she complies, talks about a new coalition setup may resume. If not, the UTN says it will have no choice but to follow through and pull out, reported The Nation.

While the party is expected to hold a press conference today to clarify its position, the delay in immediately announcing a breakaway suggests that the first option — replace the PM but stay in the coalition — may be the preferred route.

Either way, Thailand’s fragile government coalition now faces yet another test of loyalty and leadership.

Latest Thailand News
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

20 seconds ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

9 minutes ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

41 minutes ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

1 hour ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

1 hour ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

2 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

2 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

2 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

3 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

3 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

19 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

19 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

19 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

20 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

20 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

20 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

20 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

20 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

20 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

21 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

21 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

21 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x