Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

Phuket has achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous stir-fry of Hokkien noodles, highlighting this year’s Phuket Peranakan Festival. The record-breaking event occurred yesterday, June 22, at Saphan Hin, local officials confirmed.

The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), in collaboration with Phuket City Municipality, the Peranakan Association of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Thailand International Festivals and Events Promotion Association (TIEFA), and the Phuket Arts Association, organised the event to showcase Phuket’s culinary heritage globally.

Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Phansengiam presided over the ceremony, attended by notable figures such as PPAO President Rewat Areerob, Peranakan Association founder Anchalee Vanich Thepbutr, Peranakan Association of Thailand President Kosol Tang-Uthai, Asia IFEA President Prof Gang Hoan Jeong, and Boonperm Intanapasat, President of the Thai IEFA branch. These officials acted as witnesses and collectively accepted the Guinness World Record certificate.

The event saw 846 bowls of Hokkien noodles arranged to spell PHUKET, with participants stir-frying the noodles simultaneously for 20 minutes. Each bowl was required to weigh 100 grammes, with food safety and hygiene monitored by health teams. Guinness World Records certified that 508 bowls met the record criteria, establishing a new record category.

In line with the festival’s commitment to sustainability, the cooked noodles were donated to the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation and distributed to 300 children at the Phuket Special Education Centre, promoting zero food waste.

The event also included a parade of 800 participants holding bowls of noodles, an International Peranakan Performance Show, and concluded with participants sharing the noodles before an evening orchestra performance, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Chiang Mai is set to break a Guinness World Record on April 19, with over 20,000 traditional fingernail dancers performing simultaneously at the historic Three Kings Monument.

The event celebrates the city’s 729th anniversary and is expected to be one of the most stunning cultural showcases in Thailand.