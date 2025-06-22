Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

A couple, known for frequently changing their identities and impersonating police officers, was arrested for allegedly scamming over 2,000 business operators into transferring money.

Among the victims are numerous Thai and foreign entrepreneurs from Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao. The female suspect is reported to be heavily pregnant.

The arrest was made by immigration police in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, following a warrant issued by the Samui Provincial Court on May 29.

The suspects, 41 year old Suchart and 24 year old Supatra, were alleged to have posed as police officers from various departments, including regional police, tourist police, and immigration. They were then brought to Ko Pha Ngan for questioning, where several business operators had reported falling victim to the scam.

The couple reportedly used phones to solicit money from businesses across South Thailand, claiming to require funds for official events or personal loans.

Their deceptive tactics involved impersonating various officers, such as Inspector Wat or Inspector Sak, and convincing victims to transfer money for expenses like food, drinks, and travel. Some victims were also threatened with legal repercussions if they did not comply.

Over the past decade, these scams have led numerous business operators to mistakenly believe they were supporting genuine government activities. The police have emphasised that such solicitations are not sanctioned by the Royal Thai Police or any official department and have urged businesses to verify any claims received over the phone.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Natthakorn advised those receiving suspicious calls to verify the caller’s identity with the claimed department, be it Immigration Division 6 or any other agency, before taking any action. He highlighted that all government departments have centralised contact points that can confirm the legitimacy of any request. Additionally, he urged victims to report suspicious requests to the nearest police station or call 191 to verify the caller’s details.

Suchart, who has a history of fraud, was previously arrested in 2018 by Pattaya’s tourist police and Phuket’s provincial police for similar offences. Despite past convictions, he has continued his fraudulent activities upon release, reported KhaoSod.

On the same day, investigators from Ko Pha Ngan Police Station conducted interviews with over 20 victims from the island. Following the interviews, Suchart and Supatra were transferred by boat to Samui Provincial Court for further legal proceedings.