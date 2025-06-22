Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

Identity-swapping duo’s intricate plot targets businesses

2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple, known for frequently changing their identities and impersonating police officers, was arrested for allegedly scamming over 2,000 business operators into transferring money.

Among the victims are numerous Thai and foreign entrepreneurs from Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao. The female suspect is reported to be heavily pregnant.

The arrest was made by immigration police in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, following a warrant issued by the Samui Provincial Court on May 29.

The suspects, 41 year old Suchart and 24 year old Supatra, were alleged to have posed as police officers from various departments, including regional police, tourist police, and immigration. They were then brought to Ko Pha Ngan for questioning, where several business operators had reported falling victim to the scam.

The couple reportedly used phones to solicit money from businesses across South Thailand, claiming to require funds for official events or personal loans.

Their deceptive tactics involved impersonating various officers, such as Inspector Wat or Inspector Sak, and convincing victims to transfer money for expenses like food, drinks, and travel. Some victims were also threatened with legal repercussions if they did not comply.

Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Over the past decade, these scams have led numerous business operators to mistakenly believe they were supporting genuine government activities. The police have emphasised that such solicitations are not sanctioned by the Royal Thai Police or any official department and have urged businesses to verify any claims received over the phone.

