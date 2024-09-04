Cheat nations exposed: Thailand tops global infidelity list

Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Insider Monkey

Curious about where your country ranks on the global infidelity scale? Insider Monkey revealed the 25 most unfaithful countries in a recent article.

It’s important to remember that being in one of the top 10 most unfaithful countries doesn’t mean you’ll end up marrying a cheater. Similarly, living in a place with low cheating rates doesn’t guarantee wedded bliss. However, understanding these trends can provide insights into the behaviour and habits of people worldwide.

Research indicates that economic difficulties, like those in some Scottish regions dubbed the cheating capitals of the world, can contribute to infidelity. Factors like anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, and desire for variety often drive people to cheat. Interestingly, many cheaters still value monogamy, with motivations differing by gender—men often stray when feeling unloved, while women cheat when feeling unattractive.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the Bebdible Research Centre’s September 2022 study offers a deep dive into global infidelity trends. The research, drawing on over 1.9 million data points from 23,872 respondents, sheds light on how cheating has evolved since 1960, breaking down trends by gender, age, and country, reported Insider Monkey.

If you’re wondering where your country stands, here’s a quick look at some of the most unfaithful nations:

Cyprus (34%) : Despite its appeal as a wedding destination, around 34% of Cypriots cheat.

: Despite its appeal as a wedding destination, around 34% of Cypriots cheat. Argentina (34%) : With 34% of the population cheating, even a civil ceremony in this Latin American hotspot can’t guarantee fidelity.

: With 34% of the population cheating, even a civil ceremony in this Latin American hotspot can’t guarantee fidelity. United States (35%) : A Pew Research analysis reveals that about 35% of married Americans cheat.

: A Pew Research analysis reveals that about 35% of married Americans cheat. Thailand (51%): Topping the list, Thailand’s infidelity rate is driven by cultural practices like mia noi (literal meaning: little wife) and a thriving sex industry

The full list: 1. Thailand, 2. Denmark, 3. Germany, 4. Italy, 5. France, 6.Norway, 7. Belgium, 8. Spain, 9. Finland, 10. United Kingdom, 11. Canada, 12. Greece, 13. Luxembourg, 14. Austria, 15. Brazil, 16. Iceland, 17. Netherlands, 18. Portugal, 19. Sweden, 20. United States, 21. Argentina, 22. Australia, 23. Bahamas, 24. Croatia, 25. Cyprus

In related news, if karma indeed exists, then it worked its magic on a Thai woman in Phuket who cheated on her boyfriend. Subsequently, she lost 78,000 baht to a man she encountered on a dating app.

