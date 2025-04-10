Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

A Thai transwoman in the central province of Saraburi died mysteriously after being found coma in the cabin of a 10-wheel truck. Her family suspects the truck driver may have been involved in her death.

The transwoman, identified only as A, was rushed to hospital on March 27 and passed away at 12.45am on March 30. She was discovered in a serious condition inside the truck cabin around midnight on March 27. Her cause of death was later reported to be a stroke.

However, A’s niece, Kim, along with other family members, expressed doubt about this conclusion. They suspected foul play due to the condition of A’s body.

Three of A’s teeth were broken, and she had visible wounds and bruises on her shoulder, mouth, neck, and back. There was also bleeding in her brain. Kim argued that a stroke would not account for such injuries.

With these concerns, Kim appeared on Channel 7’s news programme, The Discussion, seeking justice for her aunt. The programme also interviewed a rescue worker who was present at the scene that night.

The rescuer revealed that his team, along with officers from Nong Khae Police Station, received a call at 12.25am on March 28 from the truck driver, whose name has not been disclosed, claiming that a stranger entered the cabin of his vehicle without permission.

Shortly afterwards, at 12.45am, the driver called again to report that the intruder was unconscious in the cabin.

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescue team found A lying in her own urine with foam at her mouth. The driver claimed that A arrived on her motorcycle, signalled for him to pull over, and entered the cabin without his permission.

Due to the urgency of the situation, the rescuers prioritised taking A to hospital and did not have time to question the driver in detail.

Kim said that A left her accommodation at around 10pm on March 27 without informing anyone of her destination.

Following her death, Kim and another relative entered her room and found that the lights and electrical appliances were all left on, suggesting that A only intended to be out briefly.

Kim suspects the truck driver fabricated his story and was involved in her aunt’s death. A’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy but the process is expected to take at least two months. Meanwhile, the truck driver remains at large. Kim expressed concern that her aunt may never receive justice.

Police Superintendent Surachate Saenwongsiri of Nong Khae Police Station confirmed in a phone call during the news programme that officers had already questioned the truck driver but the evidence was not yet strong enough to implicate him.

Police are now awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Surachate also assured Kim that the case would be handled as swiftly as possible and pledged that justice would be served for both A and the truck driver.