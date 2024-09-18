Waste not, want not: Thailand tightens reins on dirty paper imports

Picture courtesy of Reuters

Thailand’s Foreign Trade Department is cracking down on dirty deals—literally. Stricter import controls on waste paper are in the works to safeguard public health and protect the environment.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Foreign Trade Department Director-General, dropped the bombshell. The Commerce Ministry has been inundated with reports all year from concerned entrepreneurs. These tip-offs revealed that imported waste paper is ending up in factories, transformed into rolled paper and packaging—often with a nasty twist.

Advertisements

A ministry inspection, hot off the press, uncovered a dirty secret: waste paper shipments mixed with hazardous muck. We’re talking plastic bottles, foam, plastic bags, aerosol cans, sanitary napkins, masks, medical bags, and hoses. This rogue rubbish simply isn’t cutting the mustard, said Ronnarong.

“These contaminated imports flout new hygiene standards and country-of-origin rules.”

Ronnarong added that things are about to get tighter. Products tainted with waste are classified as municipal waste, and banned from import under the Ministry of Commerce’s 2019 decree.

Importing this toxic mix is illegal, posing a double whammy threat to both the environment and public health. Ronnarong hinted at drastic measures, such as bans and stringent import permits, if the violations persist.

“Importers, beware! Choose your distributors wisely or risk bringing in banned goods that endanger Thailand’s environment and public health.”

Advertisements

The department isn’t playing games. Collaborating with various agencies, they’re ramping up the scrutiny of imports to ensure Thailand stays clean and green, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand will soon require foreign e-commerce operators to establish registered offices within the country, as stipulated by the new digital platform service law.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) announced this move following consultations with the Department of Trade Negotiations to ensure compliance with international trade agreements, according to executive director Chaichana Mitrpant.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by various state agencies to address the influx of low-cost products from China flooding the Thai market through e-commerce platforms.