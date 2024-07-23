Tilapia trouble: Thailand orders crackdown on invasive fish invasion

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin directed the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to intensify efforts to curb the spread of blackchin tilapia, an invasive species now pervasive in Thailand’s waterways.

The 62 year old prime minister tasked the ministry with investigating how this species, originally from West Africa, has managed to proliferate so widely across the country.

Following these instructions, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow visited Samut Sakhon to meet with officials from sixteen provinces currently battling the blackchin tilapia invasion. Thamanat stressed the importance of stopping the spread of this fish, labelling it a significant threat to local biodiversity.

“To combat the issue, the Department of Fisheries has decided to purchase blackchin tilapia from local fishermen at 15 baht per kilogramme. Despite this initiative, the fish is so abundant that it sells for just 10 baht per kilogramme in local markets. This price disparity has led some individuals to exploit the system by buying the fish cheaply in the market and reselling it to the department for a profit.”

In response, the ministry is exploring various strategies to control the blackchin tilapia population. These include setting up traps and releasing predators like white seabass that feed on the fish’s hatchlings.

Another consideration is using blackchin tilapia as animal feed or promoting it as a food source, according to a ministry source. Additionally, the ministry is examining genetic modification options to prevent the fish from breeding.

Representatives from the National Fisheries Association of Thailand presented a proposal to Thamanat, expressing their support for the government’s eradication efforts. They also urged the government to allocate a budget to cover the costs associated with these measures.

The Department of Fisheries enacted a new ban on raising blackchin tilapia last Friday. Under Section 144 of the Fisheries Act, violators could face up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to 1 million baht.

The ban is based on the species’ high adaptability. Blackchin tilapias mature and reproduce rapidly, disrupting local ecosystems and creating problems for fishermen, who report that these fish are replacing more valuable species in local streams, reported Bangkok Post.