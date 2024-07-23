Thai man kills 2 month old baby girl after failing to rape her mother

Photo via Matichon and Amarin TV

A Thai man killed a two month old baby in a rage by throwing the infant to the ground after he failed to rape the child’s mother at her home in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Officers from Wiang Kaen Police Station arrested the 40 year old alleged murderer, Lee Saeyang, at his home, which was located opposite the victim’s residence in the Wiang Kaen district of Chiang Rai province on Sunday, July 21.

His arrest followed the murder of the two month old baby girl named Linlada and the attempted rape of Linlada’s mother, 20 year old Chanikarn. Linlada bore a severe wound to her head due to Lee’s cruel attack.

Chanikan recounted the incident to the police, stating that she was drying clothes outside her home when Lee approached and asked to have sex with her. When she refused Lee tried to force her, threatening to kill her daughter if she continued to resist.

Chanikarn refused again, prompting Lee to rush inside her home, grab the baby’s legs, and throw her to the ground instantly killing the child. Lee then fled to his home, located opposite Chanikarn’s residence.

During the interrogation, Lee confessed to the brutal murder and attempted rape. Lee explained that he was alone and had feelings for Chanikarn for a long time. He decided to approach her on the day of the incident because her husband was not home.

Lee allegedly confessed that he threatened to kill the baby if Chanikarn denied him sex and reportedly admitted to carrying out his threat.

Chanikarn told the police that she tried to stop Lee but later submitted and agreed to have sex but he grabbed her daughter and killed her. Chanikarn said she could not accept what had happened. Her baby had just begun to smile and was so adorable.

Officers planned a reenactment at the scene but later cancelled it because more than 200 locals in the area were waiting for Lee there. The police were worried that Lee would be lynched.

Lee was charged with intentional murder. The punishment is the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years according to Section 288 of the Criminal Law.