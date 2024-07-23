Thai police refute claims of substandard bulletproof vests

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

The Royal Thai Police’s (RTP) Ordnance Division firmly denied allegations of distributing substandard bulletproof vests following the circulation of a controversial image online. The image, which showed body armour layered with plywood, sparked concerns and criticisms about the quality and safety of the vests provided to officers.

The division’s commander, Police Major General Nirandon Sirisangchai, clarified yesterday that the RTP has never procured body armour or armour plates made with wood. He stressed that the purchasing and inspection processes are transparent, verifiable, and adhere to all relevant laws and regulations.

“Every vest is standardised under the National Institute of Justice measures and guaranteed by manufacturers.”

He added that any officers who have been injured while wearing these vests or who have concerns about their quality are encouraged to send them to the division for inspection.

The controversy began last week when an anonymous netizen posted a photo on Facebook showing a bulletproof vest, supposedly issued by the RTP, layered with plywood. The post alleged that the use of such a vest indicated corruption among senior officers, as plywood, would not provide adequate protection.

A Move Forward Party MP from Chachoengsao, Jirat Thongsuwan, amplified the issue by reposting the picture and criticising the quality of the RTP-issued vests.

Subsequently, the anonymous netizen, who was later identified as a police sergeant, disclosed that the image was sent to him by others, and he was unaware of its origin. He issued a public apology for spreading misinformation, noting that his commander had contacted and warned him about the post.

As the RTP continues to address these concerns, the emphasis remains on ensuring that all equipment, especially life-saving gear like bulletproof vests, meets the highest standards of safety and reliability. This incident has highlighted the importance of maintaining trust and transparency within the force and with the public they serve, reported Bangkok Post.