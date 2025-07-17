Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics

The Thailand is intensifying its initiatives to boost the ornamental fish industry, recognising it as a significant contributor to agricultural exports. The goal is to enhance Thailand’s global market presence and increase income for local farmers.

Bancha Sukkaew, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, highlighted that the global ornamental fish market is projected to be valued at 10 billion baht (US$307 million) in 2024.

Thailand ranks among the top global exporters, holding 11% of the market share and generating exports exceeding 1 billion baht (US$30 million).

“Thailand’s favourable climate, diverse species, and advanced breeding methods provide a natural advantage,” Bancha stated. “Our ornamental fish are esteemed worldwide for their quality and distinctiveness.”

Leading the export list are betta fish, or Siamese fighting fish, which were recently named Thailand’s national aquatic animal. These contribute 400 million baht (US$12.3 million) or 40% of total exports.

Other significant exports include goldfish at 7.3%, guppies and rainbow fish at 6.4%, ornamental shrimp at 5.8%, and cichlids at 3.9%. Key importers include the United States, the European Union, and China.

Bancha noted that the department has devised the 2023 to 2027 Ornamental Aquatic Animal Development Action Plan. This plan incorporates four strategies and 13 initiatives, concentrating on breeding, farming, marketing, and export promotion.

Efforts are underway to simplify trade conditions, enhance adherence to import regulations, and boost competitiveness through innovation.

A notable promotional event was the 35th Fisheries Day with Loyalty in June, which featured a competition judged by Japanese experts and attended by Japan’s ambassador to Thailand. This event aimed to bolster international confidence in Thai breeders.

Future plans include collaboration with Thailand Post to establish an export logistics system for ornamental fish. This initiative is expected to enable farmers and small to medium enterprises to access international markets directly, thereby increasing their profits.

Bancha also mentioned recent discussions with Thailand Post regarding the testing of live aquatic animal transport through the postal system. The meeting explored expanding the list of species suitable for shipment beyond the existing seven, which include betta fish, platy fish, guppies, frogs, eels, univalve molluscs and eggs, and aquatic plants.

Following the tests, three additional species, sea grapes, sea lettuce algae, and sea mushrooms, were approved for transport.

These species will be added to the memorandum of understanding’s appendix, allowing farmers to ship them via the postal system later this month. Concurrently, discussions are ongoing to explore export possibilities for ornamental aquatic animals through Thailand Post, reported Bangkok Post.

“This includes drafting a supplementary memorandum of understanding outlining the scope of cooperation for overseas shipments. The objective is to provide more export channels for breeders, farms, and businesses, especially those specialising in betta and ornamental fish, to export directly without the need for intermediaries,” Bancha explained.