Thailand seeks UNESCO recognition for Tom Yum Kung & Kebaya dress

The Government of Thailand is pushing to have Tom Yum Kung soup and the Kebaya dress registered as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. The Ministry of Culture is accelerating plans to promote Thailand’s soft power on the international stage.

The Ministry of Culture is promoting two of Thailand’s cultural heritages this year: Tom Yum Kung soup and the Kebaya dress. The dress nomination is a joint effort with Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These items will be considered at the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled from December 2 to December 7 in Paraguay. Additionally, Thailand plans to propose Thai costumes, Muay Thai, and Pha Khao Ma fabric for UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

Kenika Ounjit, Deputy Government spokesperson, highlighted that the Department of Cultural Promotion is preparing celebratory activities for the consideration of Tom Yum Kung and the Kebaya dress for UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The department is also drafting a 10-year plan to catalogue additional Thai cultural heritages for UNESCO’s recognition. This includes detailing the types and timelines of activities to promote Thailand’s cultural and artistic heritage and its soft power on an international scale.

In related news, the Thai government has plans to set in motion the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) project in June, hoping to generate 20 million employment opportunities with a minimum yearly wage of 200,000 baht according to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Head of the National Committee on Soft Power Development and leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

Paetongtarn shed light on the forthcoming OFOS, disclosing that the scheme will offer free-of-charge up-skilling and re-skilling courses. Citizens can register for these courses beginning in early June via an online platform like an application or website, as well as through local offices of the National Village Fund and the Urban Community Office.