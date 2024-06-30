Heavy rainfall disrupts flights and floods Phuket (video)

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Heavy rainfall in Phuket disrupted flights and caused widespread flooding across the tourist island province. Starting at 7am, today, June 30, persistent rain forced the diversion of around 10 inbound flights to other airports, including Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Krabi, Langkawi, Penang, and Surat Thani. The heavy downpour reduced visibility, making it impossible for pilots to see the runway, according to Phuket airport director Monchai Tanod.

Four outbound domestic flights were also affected, unable to depart as they waited for passengers from the delayed incoming flights.

Flights diverted to Krabi included QR842, EY430, TR658, G9687, and FD3029. Other diversions were FD3001 to Surat Thani, WY833 to Langkawi, C8771 to Don Mueang, SU274 and VZ314 to Suvarnabhumi, and AI378 to Penang.

Operations at Phuket Airport resumed at 10.04am after visibility improved, Monchai confirmed. He noted that the airport itself did not experience any flooding.

Sophon Thongsai, Phuket’s Disaster Mitigation chief, reported that flooding occurred throughout Phuket, with significant water levels in Thalang district, located in the northern part of the island, reported Bangkok Post.

Weather forecasts indicated that rains would cover 60% of Phuket today, with a decline expected tomorrow.

In related news, flooding has plagued a village in Korat for over five days, leaving residents without assistance. Some have been forced to rent temporary accommodation due to the severe conditions.

A local, Teerapat Nuwongsri, shared photos of villagers wading through water and homes submerged in water. His post highlighted the ongoing struggle, noting that while his house remains submerged, other areas had dried up, receiving no assistance from local governments.

On June 26, reporters confirmed that the water levels in Sawan Prik Thai community, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, have begun to recede. However, certain areas remain submerged, with water levels inside homes ranging from 30 to 50 centimetres.

In lower-lying areas, water levels have reached 60 to 80 centimetres, significantly disrupting daily life for over 10 households.