Thailand scraps visa requirements for Kazakhstan tourists

Photo courtesy of Xinhua

The Thai Cabinet gave its nod for the permanent removal of visa requirements for tourists from Kazakhstan, a government spokesperson announced. This move aims to increase the influx of tourists from Kazakhstan, one of the rapidly evolving markets for Thailand’s tourism sector and a significant contributor to the nation’s economic development.

Data released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand indicates a remarkable surge in the number of Kazakh tourists, with figures rising from 60,000 to 172,000 within a single year. The majority of these travellers comprise families and couples who choose to spend an average of 14 days in Thailand.

Their preferred destinations are beach resorts where they spend approximately 75,000 baht per individual. The TAT anticipates an increase in these numbers, estimating more than 220,000 Kazakh visitors this year.

In response to the growing travel demand, Air Astana, the airline of Kazakhstan, has amplified its number of flights to Thailand. The government had earlier initiated visa exemptions for Kazakh passport holders in September as part of a trial project. The policy was further extended until August 31 earlier this year.

Thai citizens have been enjoying visa-free travel to Kazakhstan since 2019, permitting them to stay in the country for up to 30 days, reported Bangkok Post.

Following suit, a permanent visa waiver for Chinese tourists visiting Thailand was implemented on March 1, reciprocated by China for Thai travellers, under a bilateral agreement.

In related news, the Government of Thailand has halted the obligatory TM 6 immigration forms for foreigners arriving in the country via land or sea, effective from April 15 to October 15. This resolution, approved by the Cabinet on April 9, is a response to a suggestion by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, according to ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

In other news, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently announced the country’s ambitions to boost its tourism industry and international relationships, following a promising discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Held at the prestigious Élysée Palace in Paris, the meeting centred around a visa-free agreement with Schengen area countries, a strategic move that France has expressed support for.