Phuket officials explore technology collaboration on Chengdu visit

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket officials recently concluded a three-day visit to Chengdu, in China, focusing on potential collaborative ventures in trade, investment, and tourism.

One of the key discussions centred on the application of unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, to tackle various challenges in Phuket, including traffic management and tourist assistance.

The delegation, led by the President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Kongsak Koophongsakorn, also comprised Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, and Vice Governor Norasak Suksomboon, among others. The delegation was appointed by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

On the first day, the delegation was introduced to Chengdu’s drone production industry. They visited Ursa Aeronautical Technology Company in Deyang, a significant drone production factory, and met with local companies Hongyuan Aviation Power Manufacturing and Hainan Hongli Technology. These companies lead in the production of aircraft engine parts and components.

Nina Wang, General Manager of Hainan Hongli Technology, discussed her company’s specialisation in manufacturing and selling drones, aerospace engines, and flight control systems. Founded in 2010, the high-tech company is particularly popular with customers in the agricultural industry and government departments focused on immigration, border patrol, and natural disaster relief. The company pioneered integrated air, space, and ground artificial intelligence (AI) command and control platforms.

On the second day, the group visited Chongzhou’s smart city project, where the Jinyun Big Data Company showcased how they had effectively used modern technology to manage the city’s operations, with a specific focus on tourism.

The final day saw the delegation visiting Sichuan province’s Regional Cooperation Development Headquarters Building. Here, they were welcomed by Liu Zheng, Deputy Mayor of Dazhou Municipality. The discussions revolved around potential cooperation on trade, investment, and dual promotion of each location.

The delegation also visited Chongqing Tuohang Technology Co. Ltd., specialists in the research, development, and production of twin-rotor prototype drones used for transporting heavy industrial goods, reported Phuket News.

Officials deemed the trip successful in enhancing relations between Thailand and China and confirmed plans for future exchanges.