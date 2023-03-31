Thailand releases Pad Kaprow flavoured condoms | Thaiger News Weekly

https://youtu.be/-g1l0g_tbFM

In Thailand, police officers have been charged with large–scale corruption and face lengthy prison sentences. The officers allegedly accepted bribes from a construction company to help them win a bid to build 163 five–storey flats worth 3.7 billion baht. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case initially handed down life sentences to the officers, but due to their cooperation with the investigation, the sentences were commuted to 33 years and four months and a fine of 260,000 baht each.

In an effort to combat pollution in the Chao Phraya River, a marine environment company in the Netherlands has created WasteShark, a robotic shark that patrols rivers and canals and swallows discarded plastic waste. The device can travel up to 5 kilometres through water before needing a recharge and can collect up to 500 kilograms of plastic and other pollutants. It is also equipped with sensors that measure various parameters such as turbidity, salinity, temperature, pH balance, and water depth, and send this information back for analysis.

The Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation (WMP) has criticized Bangkok’s Governor over his recent Songkran Festival policy which bans women from wearing sexy dresses. The WMP believes the policy is victim–blaming and protects sexual offenders. The director of WMP said sexual assaults generally come from the superior power of the offenders, who usually gather in groups and harass victims, some under the influence of alcohol.

Follow us on :













Thailand‘s immigration authorities have arrested a 76 year old British man who overstayed his visa by a total of 4,142 days (11.3 years). The man is believed to be the longest overstayer to hit the headlines yet. The Thai government is taking their latest crackdown on foreign overstayers in the kingdom seriously and is trying to eradicate the kingdom of foreigners who behave inappropriately and break the law.

In an effort to curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancies, Thailand has released Pad Kaprow flavoured condoms. The product is available to buy through the brand’s official store on Shopee and is said to “spice up your sex experience”. The Thai government has also distributed 95 million free condoms in an effort to increase the use of contraceptives among the population of Thailand.