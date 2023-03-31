World’s most visited Van Gogh Alive exhibition comes to Bangkok

BangkokEventsThailand

Van Gogh Alive, the most visited exhibition in the world, is now open at the Chao Phraya riverside shopping mall, ICONSIAM, in Bangkok from today until July 31.

Yesterday (March 30) marked the birthday of the world-renowned impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh, who spent ten years crafting artworks that went on to influence some of the most influential figures in Western art. To celebrate his birthday, ICONSIAM is showcasing a unique exhibition of Van Gogh at its 4,120 square-meter Attraction Hall on the 6th floor.

The exhibition offers visitors immersive multi-sensory experiences, allowing them to explore 3,000 pieces of the Dutchman’s works through sight, taste, smell, and sound. Art lovers will be surrounded by a multiscreen environment that will take them on a journey through the artist’s life and his most famous works.

The exhibition is divided into three main parts. The first part is the immersive digital art space, where visitors can experience Van Gogh’s works interactively and dynamically. The second part is the sunflower room, inspired by arguably the artist’s most famous work, and the third part is the Van Gogh Cafe by After You.

Aside from enjoying the artwork, visitors can also purchase exclusive souvenirs available at the exhibition, which are available in Bangkok only.

The exhibition starts today and will run until July 31. It opens from 10.30am to 9pm. Tickets are available at the Thai Ticket Major website, priced at 690 baht for early bird tickets, 990 baht for regular tickets, and 1,490 baht for VIP tickets. More information about the exhibition can be reached on the official Facebook page Van Gogh Alive Bangkok.

Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch post-impressionist painter who lived from 1853 to 1890. He initially worked as an art dealer, but he decided to pursue a career as an artist in his late twenties.

Van Gogh is considered one of the most influential artists in history and is known for his distinctive style characterized by bold colours and expressive brushwork. He struggled with mental illness throughout his life and famously cut off part of his ear during a psychotic episode. Despite this, he created some of his most famous works during his time in a mental asylum.

Marble-eye
2023-03-31 17:40
Does anyone else think that Van Gogh is not a very good painter or is it just me who is not cultured in the arts. 🤔
yselmike
2023-03-31 18:14
33 minutes ago, Marble-eye said: Does anyone else think that Van Gogh is not a very good painter or is it just me who is not cultured in the arts. 🤔 It's you.
Marble-eye
2023-03-31 18:43
16 minutes ago, yselmike said: It's you. Not too sure about that, isn't art supposed to be subjective and are some people like sheep and perhaps believe someone who tells them that a work of art is great, so they…
