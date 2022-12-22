Thailand
Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Thailand – a nation run by a semi-elected military government – was ranked 35th in the world and 4th in Asia in the U.S. News‘ “Least Corrupt Countries” list.
Yesterday, American media company U.S. News released its annual “Best Countries” ranking, featuring 73 countries all over the world. Data was collected from a worldwide survey with more than 17,000 participants.
Countries are ranked from best to worst based on ten sub-rankings including, “adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, quality of life and social purpose.”
One factor feeding into the “open for business” sub-ranking was corruption. Participants ranked the 73 countries from least to most corrupt…
“These are the top countries viewed as not corrupt by global survey respondents. This quality factors into the overall U.S. News Best Countries rankings and Open for Business subranking. For more information on the rankings, see our methodology.”
Given Thailand’s relentless and rampant corruption scandals, Thailand scored pretty highly on the list as the 35th least corrupt country in the world and the 4th least corrupt country in Asia.
Thailand was also rated the 13th best country for capitalists by global respondents because it was perceived as not corrupt and business-friendly.
The top three least corrupt countries in the world are Sweden, Australia, and Canada, according to the global survey. The top three least corrupt countries in Asia are Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.
For the overall ranking, Thailand was, as same as last year, ranked as the 28th “best country in the world” with a score of 47.7. The top three best countries in the world this year are Switzerland, Germany, and Canada.
Perhaps the global respondents are unaware of corruption scandals in all of Thailand’s various institutions making headlines day-in-and-day-out.
In August, CCTV footage recorded a known gangster stealing money from an illegal casino in Bangkok. The media poked fun at officers from Din Daeng Police Station, who claimed they “didn’t know” the casino existed, despite it being located just 650 metres from the police station.
Earlier this year, then-acting-Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan ordered an end to all corruption in the Royal Thai Police force. He said he won’t stand for corruption in the force, despite himself being the focus of a 40 million baht luxury watch scandal back in 2017.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again
Explore the best markets in Bangkok
New Year’s weed parties illegal | GMT
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World3 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Thailand3 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Crime2 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
-
Entertainment4 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
-
Crime2 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Recent comments: