Connect with us

Crime

Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption

Published

 on 

CCTV footage taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning reveals a man stealing 300,000 baht cash from an illegal casino in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok. The man – who is known as “Mack Anusaoree” –  stole the money after gambling away more than one million baht, allegedly.

Mack Anusaoree – “Mack Victory” – raided the gambling den on Soi Pracha Songkhro 8 armed with a gun on Tuesday morning in an attempt to steal back his losses. Sanook reports that Mack slapped the casino’s two owners – “Sia Biak” and “Sia Jack” – in the face before robbing the cash at gunpoint.

Popular Thai media channel PPTV have poked fun at officers from Din Daeng Police Station, who claimed they “didn’t know” that the casino existed, despite it being located just 650 metres away from the police station. PPTV even posted a picture of Google maps to prove it.

Although gambling is illegal in Thailand, it is very common. Locals told reporters that the casino has been operating for a long time and believe that Din Daeng police officers were in fact already aware of it.

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau has ordered five Din Daeng police officers to be transferred to work at the Metropolitan Police Division 1, where they can be kept a close eye on until the case is investigated fully by the National Anti-Corruption Committee (NACC).

Police are preparing to arrest the thief under robbery charges as well as charges under the Firearms Act. The police have also launched an investigation into the illegally operating casino.

Apparently, Mack Victory is close friends with “Sua Dusit,” a well-known gangster of Sai Mai district, also known as the “Robin Hood of Thailand.”

SOURCE: PPTV, Sanook, CH3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime25 seconds ago

Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption
Pattaya49 mins ago

More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand54 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Introducing Thailand’s NEW acting Prime Minister!
Sponsored1 day ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Travel1 hour ago

Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Crime2 hours ago

Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Economy2 hours ago

Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Myanmar2 hours ago

Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Thailand3 hours ago

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Crime3 hours ago

Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Phuket4 hours ago

Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Thailand5 hours ago

Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Thailand6 hours ago

Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Drugs6 hours ago

Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending