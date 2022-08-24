Politics
Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Today, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was asked to step in as acting PM of Thailand after the Constitutional Court voted to suspend PM Prayut Chan-o-cha from his duties.
The court has suspended PM Prayut until they make a final verdict about whether his premiership hit the constitutional eight-year limit today, August 24, 2022. The court’s decision is expected to take around one month.
In the meantime, 77 year old Prawit will serve as Thailand’s prime minister. But who is Prawit Wongsuwan?
The Bangkok-born minister is considered a “soldier politician.” Between 2004 – 2005, Prawit was the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army, and served as Thailand’s Minister of Defense from 2008 – 2011 and again from 2014 – 2019.
He served as Deputy Chairman of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the military junta that took power over Thailand in a coup d’état in 2014. According to New Mandala, Prawit is “widely considered the architect of the 2014 coup.”
In December 2017, he became the focus of a luxury watch corruption scandal. At first, Prawit was pictured wearing a Richard Millie designer wristwatch valued at an estimated three million baht. The public wondered how Prawit acquired the watch on his modest government salary.
Over time, Prawit was pictured wearing more and more luxury watches from brands Richard Millie, Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Sohne, and G-shock.
In total, Prawit has been pictured wearing 26 different luxury watches with a total estimated value of 40 million baht. The National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) launched an investigation into the watch collection after finding out that Prawit had not listed a single watch in his asset declaration.
Prawit said he had “borrowed” the watches from his deceased friend Patthawat Suksriwong and had already returned them. The excuse was met with public ridicule, yet the head of the NACC determined that Prawit’s explanation was true and acquitted him of the corruption accusations.
The Association to Protect the Thai Constitution said that Prawit is “unusually wealthy”…
“Gen Prawit served in the army for about 40 years and was a political office holder for two terms, without any businesses. He could not possibly acquire such a great deal of wealth.”
In May, Prawit predicted his provisional rise to premiership, claiming, “there may be a substitute prime minister.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
China opens classroom doors to students from Thailand
Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea2 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Hot Property8 hours ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Recent comments: