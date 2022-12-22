Connect with us

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is appealing to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid during his speech to the US Congress. Zelenskiy made his first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine with Ukrainian Americans offering support upon his arrival at the US Capitol.

“It is a great honour for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world. Your money is not charity, it’s an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way. This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren. The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues.”

According to the Straits Times, Zelenskiy went on to thank the US for its aid to his country and insisted that the aid should not be viewed as charity. He then went on to reference former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who made efforts to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation.

“Just like the brave American soldiers, which gave their lives and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same….this Christmas.”

He also vowed to never surrender to Russia.

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”

Zelenskiy’s speech appeared to be a hardline stance against the Russian invasion, along with insisting the US keep sending resources to the country. Upon walking into the congressional hall, Zelenskiy received a standing ovation. Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag during the ovation.

His speech focused on bringing together a bipartisan audience of lawmakers, with the goal of convincing the House of Representatives Republicans to continue supporting his country. In recent months, the Republicans had voiced increasing scepticism about continuing to send aid to Ukraine.

As Congress is on the cusp of approving an additional US$44.9 billion in economic assistance and emergency military aid, Zelenskiy’s speech was perfect timing.

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

