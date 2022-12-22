Connect with us

Hot News

Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope

Published

 on 

President Zelenskiy’s visit to the US is giving Ukrainian Americans hope that the US will assist Ukraine further against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House to support Zelenskiy as he made his first trip abroad since the war started. The group called “US Ukrainian Activists” then met at the US Capitol to hear Zelenskiy’s address to Congress.

Since the war started, the US has committed around US $21.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The US is also set to provide US$1.85 billion more in military assistance which includes the Patriot Air Defense System, according to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken.

According to Thai PBS World, Catherine Pedersen, a US Ukrainian Activists group board member, commented on the relationship between the two countries.

“In the long term, helping Ukraine will enable the US to preserve national security. It’s that awkward situation where you are incredibly grateful for (US) support, but there is need for more. ”

Another Ukrainian American, Oleksandra Kepple, says the current US assistance to Ukraine was not enough for Kyiv to win the war.

“I obviously appreciate U.S. assistance. It’s enough to survive but not yet enough to win.”

Ukrainian-American, Katrina Durbak, an urban planning, housing and climate change policy analyst, concurred with Kepple’s statement.

“Ukrainians are asking for aid and assistance. Had the U.S. provided the assistance sooner, more lives could have been saved.”

Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to promote its “special military operation” by holding steadfast on its claims that the invasion was meant to get rid of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. But, Kyiv and the rest of the world say President Putin’s actions are an unprovoked war of aggression.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime16 mins ago

Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
Hot News38 mins ago

UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Hot News1 hour ago

Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Sponsored4 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand1 hour ago

Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Hot News2 hours ago

Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
World2 hours ago

Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Hot News2 hours ago

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Hot News3 hours ago

Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
Koh Samui3 hours ago

Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Thailand3 hours ago

VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Thailand3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again
Press Room4 hours ago

Explore the best markets in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

New Year’s weed parties illegal | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending