Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
President Zelenskiy’s visit to the US is giving Ukrainian Americans hope that the US will assist Ukraine further against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House to support Zelenskiy as he made his first trip abroad since the war started. The group called “US Ukrainian Activists” then met at the US Capitol to hear Zelenskiy’s address to Congress.
Since the war started, the US has committed around US $21.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The US is also set to provide US$1.85 billion more in military assistance which includes the Patriot Air Defense System, according to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken.
According to Thai PBS World, Catherine Pedersen, a US Ukrainian Activists group board member, commented on the relationship between the two countries.
“In the long term, helping Ukraine will enable the US to preserve national security. It’s that awkward situation where you are incredibly grateful for (US) support, but there is need for more. ”
Another Ukrainian American, Oleksandra Kepple, says the current US assistance to Ukraine was not enough for Kyiv to win the war.
“I obviously appreciate U.S. assistance. It’s enough to survive but not yet enough to win.”
Ukrainian-American, Katrina Durbak, an urban planning, housing and climate change policy analyst, concurred with Kepple’s statement.
“Ukrainians are asking for aid and assistance. Had the U.S. provided the assistance sooner, more lives could have been saved.”
Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to promote its “special military operation” by holding steadfast on its claims that the invasion was meant to get rid of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. But, Kyiv and the rest of the world say President Putin’s actions are an unprovoked war of aggression.
