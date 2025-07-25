2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

A two month old baby died after the family home in the Isaan province of Surin was struck by BM-21 Grad rockets launched from Cambodia. Three other family members were injured in the attack.

The clash between Thai and Cambodian military forces began on the morning of yesterday, July 24, at the disputed historical site of Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin. Both countries blamed each other for initiating the violence, and neither side presented definitive evidence regarding the controversy.

The violence reportedly erupted after Cambodian forces attempted to enter Prasat Ta Muen Thom. However, Thai soldiers denied them access, as all border checkpoints and the historical site were closed by Thailand following an earlier landmine explosion in which a second Thai soldier lost his leg.

Further attacks from Cambodian troops were launched, damaging residential areas, a convenience store at a petrol station, and a hospital.

According to an update from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health at 9pm yesterday, 13 civilians have died in the clash, and 32 others have been injured. Seven remain in critical condition. One Thai soldier was killed and fourteen were injured.

One of the most tragic incidents was the death of a two month old baby boy in Surin. The explosive devices, believed to be BM-21 Grad rockets, struck a house in Sangkha district where the baby lived. His grandparents, Sombat and Prai Aimjai, were not home at the time.

Prai told MGR Online that she usually took the baby and her other grandchildren to watch television in the hallway of the house. However, on that day, she had gone to the paddy field and led them to play outside the accommodation. After hearing the explosion, she rushed home.

Upon arrival, she saw neighbours carrying her grandchildren and other relatives into a car. All of them were injured, and the house was badly damaged. Prai said she was in shock and did not know what to do. She contacted her husband and then collapsed to the ground in tears.

The four family members injured in the attack were two month old Thanakorn, 12 year old Thanabordin, 32 year old Phongsak, and 37 year old Dararat. They were rushed to Sangkha Hospital, where the infant tragically died.

Another case that shocked the public was the death of an eight year old Thai boy. A video shared on social media showed the boy covered in blood, held in the arms of his distraught grandmother. He was rushed to the hospital in a pickup, but the medical team was unable to save his life.