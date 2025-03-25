Thailand pushes forward 1 trillion-baht Land Bridge project

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that Thailand is continuing with the Land Bridge megaproject, designed to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea, attracting interest from China and Middle Eastern nations.

Suriya, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, announced yesterday, March 24, that the government remains steadfast in advancing the 1 trillion-baht initiative. To attract investors, the minister recently led a promotional roadshow abroad. Several companies from the Middle East and China have shown interest, notably Dubai Port World, which has expressed a strong desire to participate in the bidding process.

Suriya explained that the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) is in the process of drafting a Southern Special Economic Development Zone (SEC) Bill.

As legally mandated, the bill was made available on the OTP website on Friday, March 21 for 30 days, ahead of a public hearing and official seminar set to take place in Bangkok and Surat Thani next month. After collecting feedback, the SEC bill will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transport.

The government plans to present the bill to the Cabinet for approval in May before submitting it to Parliament. Suriya expressed confidence that the SEC Bill will be approved this year, which would enable the bidding process to begin next year.

Talks have already been conducted between the government and prospective investors to establish the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the bidding, ensuring participation from both international and Thai investors.

The Land Bridge is a major infrastructure project intended to link two seaports, modernise maritime transport, and boost Thailand’s global economic competitiveness.

The project will adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, allowing private sector involvement in construction and management under a 50-year concession.

The private sector will oversee the entire project, which includes transforming Chumphon Port into a modern deep-sea port, serving as an economic link between the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Additionally, the project involves upgrading Ranong Port into a freight container port, creating a trade gateway for the Andaman side, linking ports in South Asia under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) framework, as well as with the Middle East and Africa.

The OTP states that the SEC Bill is vital for setting up the main agency responsible for development planning, land use management, and industrial zoning, reported Bangkok Post.