Police intercept 195,000 meth pills in Phichit drug bust

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phichit province intercepted a drug trafficking operation involving nearly 200,000 methamphetamine pills after a suspicious vehicle turned into a petrol station just before a checkpoint. The three suspects confessed to transporting the drugs from the Thai-Lao border to Nakhon Sawan.

At 9.30am yesterday, March 24, Police Major General Thadet Klumkliang, the Provincial Police Commander, along with Police Colonel Prawit Waenloh, superintendent of Wachirabarami Police Station, received a report from Police Lieutenant Colonel Chisanupong Khwanburi.

The anti-narcotics police team had set up a checkpoint on Highway 117, Phitsanulok-Nakhon Sawan, near Ban Kradongam checkpoint in Ban Na subdistrict, Wachirabarami district, Phichit province. While on duty, officers noticed a white Toyota Camry, registration number Khok-81 Phitsanulok, speeding towards the checkpoint.

The vehicle abruptly swerved into a PTT petrol station approximately 200 metres before the checkpoint. Observing the occupants remaining in the car for an extended period, the police approached for a search.

Inside the vehicle were three people: 30 year old driver Bunrit, 37 year old Naren, and 31 year old Wasana. Upon searching the car’s boot, two backpacks, one camouflage and the other orange, were found.

Both were filled with methamphetamine pills. Consequently, the suspects were detained, and the drugs seized. Meanwhile, another vehicle, a pickup truck believed to be acting as a scout for the suspects, was seen parked nearby.

Upon realising the arrest, it sped away. Despite efforts from the police to pursue and radio for blockades, the truck evaded capture.

The suspects were taken to Wachirabarami Police Station for further investigation. The backpacks contained a total of 195,000 methamphetamine pills, identifiable by the 999 logo on the white plastic bags.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to being hired by a major drug dealer in Phitsanulok city. They were tasked with transporting the 200,000 pills from the Thai-Lao border in Tha Li district, Loei province, to a major client in Nakhon Sawan city.

They used the Loei-Phitsanulok-Phichit route to reach Nakhon Sawan. It was revealed that this was not their first job, having previously transported drugs once before for a payment of 50,000 baht (US$1,470)per trip.

A scout team always accompanied them to alert them about checkpoints. Police are now working to dismantle the drug network involved, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects face charges of possessing a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, a crime that contributes to public drug proliferation without permission.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

